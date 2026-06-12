NASCAR Cup team changes drivers after historic performance

It might have come together at the last minute, but Katherine Legge's deal to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Live Fast Motorsports allowed her to become just the sixth individual to attempt the Memorial Day Double.

She ran IndyCar's Indy 500 earlier in the day for HMD Motorsports with A.J. Foyt Enterprises and then flew to Charlotte to run the NASCAR Cup Series' longest race of the year.

After being collected in an early Indy 500 wreck, she drove the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet in the rain-shortened 373-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval, and while she only completed 361 laps, she made history several ways en route to her 31st place finish.

She became the first female driver and the oldest driver (45 years) to ever pull off a Memorial Day Double, and she became just the third driver to actually finish the Coke 600 as a part of the Memorial Day Double. It hadn't been done since Robby Gordon in 2004, and Tony Stewart is the only driver who has ever managed to do it.

Live Fast Motorsports changing drivers for NASCAR at Pocono

That race was Live Fast Motorsports' fifth of the 2026 Cup Series season, and it was Legge's second, as she also ran the road course race at Watkins Glen International two weeks prior.

However, the team did not enter the No. 78 car in the following weekend's race at Nashville Superspeedway or in this past weekend's race at Michigan International Speedway. This weekend at Pocono Raceway, however, it is set to return.

Daniel Dye, who is responsible for the team's top finish of the 2026 season (24th) in his Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway in late April, is set to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Live Fast Motorsports have not competed at the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Long Pond, Pennsylvania oval since selling their charter and becoming a non-chartered (open) team at the end of the 2023 season.

The No. 78 car is one of only two open cars on this weekend's entry list, the other being the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, so both cars are locked into the race. Casey Mears is set to drive the No. 62 car in Beard Motorsports' first official race of the season, after their first two attempts resulted in DNQs.

Live coverage of Sunday afternoon's Great American Getaway 400 is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss any of the action from the "Tricky Triangle"!