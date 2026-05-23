Late NASCAR decision sets up historic feat seen just once in 12 years

Editor's note: The contents of this article have been modified from their original state to reflect Kyle Busch's tragic passing, and to ensure clarity regarding this decision.

Both deals came together late, but Katherine Legge is set to attempt to become the sixth driver to run the Memorial Day Double by competing in IndyCar's Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before flying to Charlotte Motor Speedway to compete in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.

With only 33 cars on the entry list for the 200-lap "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, Legge was locked into that race without running the risk of being bumped. She qualified 27th anyway, meaning she would not have been at risk of being bumped.

At Charlotte, however, there was a chance that there could be more than 40 total entries (more than four non-chartered cars), and Sunday's 400-lap crown jewel event around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolian oval is capped at 40 cars.

Katherine Legge locked into Coca-Cola 600

The No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet entered for Legge was one of four confirmed entries, with the other three being the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for Jesse Love, the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford for Timmy Hill, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota for Corey Heim.

There was a chance that NY Racing Team could also add the No. 44 Chevrolet, just as they did for the Coke 600 in both 2024 and 2025. However, they opted against doing so, locking Legge into the race.

Additionally, Richard Childress Racing made the late decision not to add the No. 33 car for Love, meaning that just 39 cars are set to compete in the Coca-Cola 600. The race hasn't featured fewer than 40 cars since it featured 37 in both 2022 and 2023. Before that, it had never featured fewer than 40.

To be clear, this decision was made before the tragic announcement of Kyle Busch's sudden passing, as the Coca-Cola 600 entry list came out earlier in the week.

Legge is set to qualify for the Coke 600 on Saturday, compete in the Indy 500 on Sunday afternoon, and fly to Charlotte to compete in the Coke 600 on Sunday night, provided the weather cooperates.

Just five drivers have ever run both races on the same day, and Kyle Larson is the only driver who has done it in the past decade. John Andretti did it in 1994, Robby Gordon did it in 1997, 2000, 2002, 2003, and 2004, Tony Stwart did it in 1999 and 2001, and Kurt Busch did it in 2014. Larson did it in 2025 after his 2024 attempt was derailed due to bad weather at both venues.

Austin Hill was tabbed to take over in Busch's car, and out of respect for Busch, Richard Childress Racing opted to change the No. 8 to No. 33. The No. 8 is now set to be reserved for Busch's 11-year-old son Brexton, should he ever climb the ranks and make it to the Cup level.

Live coverage of the 110th running of the Indy 500 is set to be provided by Fox beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET this Sunday, May 24, so begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Live coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.