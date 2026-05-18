Is Katherine Legge's Memorial Day Double in jeopardy?

Her Indy 500 entry with A.J. Foyt Enterprises and HMD Motorsports came together late and made her the 33rd confirmed driver for this year's running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing", but Katherine Legge's Memorial Day Weekend confirmations did not stop there.

Legge is set to become the sixth different driver to attempt the Memorial Day Double, as it was announced during Indy 500 practice week that she is also set to fly from Indianapolis Motor Speedway to Charlotte Motor Speedway after the Indy 500 to attempt the Coca-Cola 600.

Legge was locked into the Indy 500 from the start, since the entry list stopped growing once her No. 11 Chevrolet became the 33rd confirmed car; there was no bumping like there was each year from 2023 to 2025.

But even had there been bumping, Legge was not at risk of missing the race. She qualified 27th and is set to start 26th after post-qualifying penalties were levied.

However, when it comes to the Coca-Cola 600, there is still a question mark.

The No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet that she is set to drive at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval is the fourth confirmed non-chartered (open) car on the entry list thus far.

Other open cars for this race include the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Jesse Love, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which is set to be driven by Corey Heim. The No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford is also set to be entered, but a driver has not yet been confirmed.

The entry list has not yet been solidified, but there is still a chance that there will be a fifth. NY Racing Team, which tend to operate on a week-to-week basis, have not confirmed their plans, but they ran the crown jewel race in both 2024 and 2025.

The No. 78 car has generally been quicker than both the No. 66 car and the No. 44 car, and Legge famously outqualified Heim in the No. 67 car on the Chicago Street Course back in July. But anything can happen, meaning there's still a chance that Legge becomes the first driver since Davy Jones in 1995 to attempt the Memorial Day Double but not actually attempt it due to a DNQ.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 110th running of the Indy 500 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET this Sunday, May 24, so begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it! Prime Video is then set to provide live coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET later that evening.