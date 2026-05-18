IndyCar changes Indy 500 qualifying results, hours after Alex Palou's pole

A.J. Foyt Enterprises' Caio Collet and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing's Jack Harvey are set to join Juncos Hollinger Racing's Sting Ray Robb on the 11th and final row of the grid ahead of Sunday's 110th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Collet was initially the highest rookie qualifier in 10th place behind the wheel of his No. 4 Chevrolet after advancing to the second round (top 12) of qualifying, while Harvey qualified 29th behind the wheel of his No. 24 Chevrolet.

But IndyCar discovered in post-qualifying inspection that both the No. 4 team and the No. 24 team had committed two infractions relating to the Dallara-supplied Energy Management System (EMS) covers and cover-to-A arm mounting points.

According to an IndyCar Officiating Inc. news release put out late Sunday evening, the teams were found in violation of Rule 14.12.1.1, which states that EMS must be used as supplied by Dallara and approved by IndyCar, and Rule 14.12.1.6, which states that EMS covers may only be attached with the supplied hardware and Helicopter Tape.

The release states that officials "discovered modifications to the Dallara-supplied Energy Management System (EMS) covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points with unapproved hardware. According to the INDYCAR rulebook, EMS covers must be used as supplied."

Collet, who is now set to start 32nd ahead of only Harvey in 33rd, has notably been stripped of the three points he initially scored with his 10th place qualifying effort.

With Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon having been promoted from 11th to 10th, he has been awarded three points instead of two, and with Juncos Hollinger Racing's Rinus VeeKay having been promoted from 12th to 11th, he has been awarded two points instead of one.

Despite his promotion from 13th to 12th, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Takuma Sato has not been awarded one point, as he did not take part in the second round of qualifying.

Here's an updated look at the starting lineup for the 110th running of the Indy 500.

Updated Indy 500 starting lineup after post-qualifying penalties

Rank Driver 1 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 3 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 4 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 5 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 6 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 7 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 9 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 10 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 12 Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 13 Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 14 Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 15 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 16 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 17 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 18 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 19 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 20 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 21 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 22 Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 23 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 24 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 25 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 26 Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 27 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 28 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 29 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 30 Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 32 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 33 Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Two of the three drivers who were removed from the results of the 109th running of the Indy 500 a year ago were removed due to EMS-related infractions.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET this Sunday, May 24 from the "Racing Capital of the World". Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and tune in for the broadcast of the 110th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway!