Indianapolis IndyCar qualifying updates, full Indy 500 starting lineup

Let's hope that the month of May precipitation is all out of the way now.

While we tried to fool ourselves into thinking cars had a chance to be on track Saturday for Indy 500 qualifying, the forecast actually proved accurate, and the only real surprise was the fact that it took nearly five hours after the scheduled start of qualifying (and seven and a half hours after the scheduled start of practice) for IndyCar to call it off due to rain.

As a result, a shortened version of qualifying for the 110th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is set to take place on Sunday, although Sunday is still set to be action-packed around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Perhaps more importantly, rain is not expected in Speedway, Indiana.

All 33 drivers on the entry list are each set to make one single four-lap qualifying attempt, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. However, each driver is now limited to only one run; there is no fast lane/slow lane redo process like there would have been had Saturday's session not been rained out.

This round is set to determine 13th to 33rd on the starting grid for next Sunday's 200-lap race, as only the top 12 drivers are set to advance. There is no more second round featuring the 10th to 15th place drivers. Each of the top 12 is set to make another run to set positions seventh through 12th and determine the Firestone Fast Six.

The Firestone Fast Six is set to determine the front two rows of the grid, once again via four-lap qualifying efforts.

A full qualifying order, which was determined by the traditional post-Fast Friday random coin draw, can be found here.

Follow along with our Indy 500 qualifying updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indy 500 qualifying updates

Round one qualifying results

Rank Name Speed 1 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 232.599 2 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 231.813 3 Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 231.744 4 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 231.623 5 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 231.591 6 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 231.58 7 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 231.419 8 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231.411 9 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 231.248 10 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 231.224 11 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231.155 12 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231.095 13 Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 230.995 14 Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 230.829 15 Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 230.811 16 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 230.705 17 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 230.701 18 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 230.667 19 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 230.661 20 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 230.279 21 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 230.213 22 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 230.212 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 230.202 24 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 230.165 25 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 229.761 26 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 229.607 27 Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises with HMD Motorsports Chevrolet 229.456 28 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 229.45 29 Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 229.207 30 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 229.017 31 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 228.982 32 Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet 228.169 33 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 226.572

Top 12 qualifying updates

Rank Name Speed 1 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 232.065 2 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 231.665 3 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 231.486 4 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 231.098 5 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 231.088 6 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 231.005 7 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 230.883 8 Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 230.712 9 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 230.577 10 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 230.539 11 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 230.347 12 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 229.585

Firestone Fast Six Indy 500 qualifying updates

Rank Name Speed 1 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 232.248 2 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 231.99 3 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 231.877 4 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 231.375 5 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 230.846 6 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 230.442

Full starting lineup for the 110th running of the Indy 500

Rank Driver 1 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 3 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 4 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 5 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 6 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 7 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 9 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 10 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 11 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 13 Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 14 Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 15 Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 16 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 17 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 18 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 19 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 20 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 21 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 22 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23 Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 24 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 25 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 26 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 27 Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 28 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 29 Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 30 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 31 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 32 Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

The 110th running of the Indy 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24. There are two more practice sessions scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET and Friday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Both are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!