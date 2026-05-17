Indianapolis IndyCar qualifying updates, full Indy 500 starting lineup

Let's hope that the month of May precipitation is all out of the way now.
While we tried to fool ourselves into thinking cars had a chance to be on track Saturday for Indy 500 qualifying, the forecast actually proved accurate, and the only real surprise was the fact that it took nearly five hours after the scheduled start of qualifying (and seven and a half hours after the scheduled start of practice) for IndyCar to call it off due to rain.
As a result, a shortened version of qualifying for the 110th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is set to take place on Sunday, although Sunday is still set to be action-packed around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.
Perhaps more importantly, rain is not expected in Speedway, Indiana.
All 33 drivers on the entry list are each set to make one single four-lap qualifying attempt, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. However, each driver is now limited to only one run; there is no fast lane/slow lane redo process like there would have been had Saturday's session not been rained out.
This round is set to determine 13th to 33rd on the starting grid for next Sunday's 200-lap race, as only the top 12 drivers are set to advance. There is no more second round featuring the 10th to 15th place drivers. Each of the top 12 is set to make another run to set positions seventh through 12th and determine the Firestone Fast Six.
The Firestone Fast Six is set to determine the front two rows of the grid, once again via four-lap qualifying efforts.
A full qualifying order, which was determined by the traditional post-Fast Friday random coin draw, can be found here.
Follow along with our Indy 500 qualifying updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Indy 500 qualifying updates
Round one qualifying results
Rank
Name
Speed
1
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
232.599
2
David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
231.813
3
Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
231.744
4
Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
231.623
5
Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
231.591
6
Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
231.58
7
Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
231.419
8
Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
231.411
9
Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
231.248
10
Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
231.224
11
Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
231.155
12
Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
231.095
13
Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
230.995
14
Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
230.829
15
Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
230.811
16
Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
230.705
17
Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
230.701
18
Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
230.667
19
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
230.661
20
Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda
230.279
21
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
230.213
22
Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
230.212
23
Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
230.202
24
Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
230.165
25
Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
229.761
26
Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
229.607
27
Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises with HMD Motorsports Chevrolet
229.456
28
Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
229.45
29
Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
229.207
30
Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
229.017
31
Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
228.982
32
Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet
228.169
33
Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
226.572
Top 12 qualifying updates
Rank
Name
Speed
1
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
232.065
2
Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
231.665
3
David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
231.486
4
Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
231.098
5
Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
231.088
6
Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
231.005
7
Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
230.883
8
Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
230.712
9
Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
230.577
10
Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
230.539
11
Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
230.347
12
Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
229.585
Firestone Fast Six Indy 500 qualifying updates
Rank
Name
Speed
1
Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
232.248
2
Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
231.99
3
David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
231.877
4
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
231.375
5
Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
230.846
6
Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
230.442
Full starting lineup for the 110th running of the Indy 500
Rank
Driver
1
Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2
Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
3
David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
4
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
5
Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
6
Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
7
Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
8
Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
9
Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
10
Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
11
Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
12
Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
13
Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
14
Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
15
Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
16
Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
17
Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
18
Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
19
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
20
Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda
21
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
22
Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
23
Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
24
Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
25
Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
26
Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
27
Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
28
Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
29
Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
30
Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
31
Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
32
Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet
33
Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
The 110th running of the Indy 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24. There are two more practice sessions scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET and Friday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Both are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!