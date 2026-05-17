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Indianapolis IndyCar qualifying updates, full Indy 500 starting lineup

Qualifying has been slightly shortened for the 110th running of the Indy 500 after Saturday's rainout, but Sunday is still set to be action-packed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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David Malukas, Team Penske, IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy 500
David Malukas, Team Penske, IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy 500 | Photo by Geoff Miller/Lumen via Getty Images

Let's hope that the month of May precipitation is all out of the way now.

While we tried to fool ourselves into thinking cars had a chance to be on track Saturday for Indy 500 qualifying, the forecast actually proved accurate, and the only real surprise was the fact that it took nearly five hours after the scheduled start of qualifying (and seven and a half hours after the scheduled start of practice) for IndyCar to call it off due to rain.

As a result, a shortened version of qualifying for the 110th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is set to take place on Sunday, although Sunday is still set to be action-packed around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Perhaps more importantly, rain is not expected in Speedway, Indiana.

All 33 drivers on the entry list are each set to make one single four-lap qualifying attempt, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. However, each driver is now limited to only one run; there is no fast lane/slow lane redo process like there would have been had Saturday's session not been rained out.

This round is set to determine 13th to 33rd on the starting grid for next Sunday's 200-lap race, as only the top 12 drivers are set to advance. There is no more second round featuring the 10th to 15th place drivers. Each of the top 12 is set to make another run to set positions seventh through 12th and determine the Firestone Fast Six.

The Firestone Fast Six is set to determine the front two rows of the grid, once again via four-lap qualifying efforts.

A full qualifying order, which was determined by the traditional post-Fast Friday random coin draw, can be found here.

Follow along with our Indy 500 qualifying updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indy 500 qualifying updates

Round one qualifying results

Rank

Name

Speed

1

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

232.599

2

David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

231.813

3

Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

231.744

4

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

231.623

5

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

231.591

6

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

231.58

7

Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

231.419

8

Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

231.411

9

Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

231.248

10

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

231.224

11

Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

231.155

12

Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

231.095

13

Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

230.995

14

Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

230.829

15

Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

230.811

16

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

230.705

17

Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

230.701

18

Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

230.667

19

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

230.661

20

Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda

230.279

21

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

230.213

22

Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

230.212

23

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

230.202

24

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

230.165

25

Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

229.761

26

Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

229.607

27

Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises with HMD Motorsports Chevrolet

229.456

28

Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

229.45

29

Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

229.207

30

Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

229.017

31

Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

228.982

32

Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet

228.169

33

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

226.572

Top 12 qualifying updates

Rank

Name

Speed

1

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

232.065

2

Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

231.665

3

David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

231.486

4

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

231.098

5

Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

231.088

6

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

231.005

7

Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

230.883

8

Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

230.712

9

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

230.577

10

Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

230.539

11

Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

230.347

12

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

229.585

Firestone Fast Six Indy 500 qualifying updates

Rank

Name

Speed

1

Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

232.248

2

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

231.99

3

David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

231.877

4

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

231.375

5

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

230.846

6

Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

230.442

Full starting lineup for the 110th running of the Indy 500

Rank

Driver

1

Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

3

David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

4

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

5

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

6

Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

7

Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

8

Conor Daly, No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

9

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

10

Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

11

Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

12

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

13

Takuma Sato, No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

14

Ed Carpenter, No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

15

Helio Castroneves, No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

16

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

17

Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

18

Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

19

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

20

Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda

21

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

22

Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

23

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

24

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

25

Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

26

Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

27

Katherine Legge, No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

28

Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

29

Jack Harvey, No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

30

Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

31

Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

32

Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Motorsports Chevrolet

33

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

The 110th running of the Indy 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from Indianapolis Motor Speedway beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 24. There are two more practice sessions scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET and Friday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Both are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

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