NASCAR Cup team out after historic Coca-Cola 600 performance

Katherine Legge's Indy 500 ended quite a bit earlier than she would have hoped for, after being collected in a crash involving 2014 winner and 2012 IndyCar champion Ryan Hunter-Reay, but on the plus side, that did give her more than enough time to fly to Charlotte Motor Speedway to compete in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.

Legge drove the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet in this rain-shortened 373-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval, and while she only ran 361 laps, she still made history in more ways than one.

She became just the sixth driver to make an official Memorial Day Double attempt. She also became the first female driver to do it, as well as the first driver from the United Kingdom to do it and the oldest driver to do it, at the age of 45.

Her 31st place finish was significant in that she actually finished the race, even if 12 laps down. No driver had attempted the Memorial Day Double and actually finished the Coca-Cola 600 since Robby Gordon finished 20th in 2004. Before Legge, Gordon and Tony Stewart had been the only drivers to ever finish the Coke 600 as a part of the Memorial Day Double.

While her total mileage fell well shy of 1,100, thanks primarily to her third consecutive Indy 500 DNF, it was still an historic weekend for herself and for Live Fast Motorsports, which only added the entry for her at what was, relatively speaking, the last minute; Kyle Larson's two-year deal for 2024 and 2025, for example, was announced in January 2023.

But this weekend, Live Fast Motorsports will not be competing at Nashville Superspeedway.

The other two non-chartered (open) cars that ran the Coca-Cola 600 are set to run Sunday night's 300-lap Cracker Barrel 400 around the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) Lebanon, Tennessee oval.

Corey Heim is set to drive the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, as he did in Charlotte, while Chad Finchum is set to replace Timmy Hill in the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford.

Live Fast Motorsports plan to end the No. 78 car next in the mid-June race at Pocono Raceway. Daniel Dye, who scored the team's season-best finish of 24th place in his series debut at Talladega Superspeedway in late April, is set to drive the car at the "Tricky Triangle".

Legge doesn't currently have any other Cup Series starts lined up for 2026, but after running select races for the team throughout the 2025 season, it wouldn't be surprising to see that change.

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video this Sunday night at 7:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 from Nashville Superspeedway. This race is the first race on the second half of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule.