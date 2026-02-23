5 NASCAR drivers drop out of the Cup Series playoffs at Atlanta

We are just two races into the 26-race 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and it's tough to read too much into the results of back-to-back superspeedway races at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) to start the year, given the "wild card" nature of drafting racing.

But under NASCAR's new postseason format, points and points alone are what count in terms of setting the 16-driver playoff field, meaning that every point counts and that it's never too early to start looking at the playoff picture.

Five of the drivers who entered the 271-lap Autotrader 400 around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval above the playoff cut line are no longer above that cut line.

Hyak Motorsports' Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fifth in the standings, ahead of 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst in 11th, Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry in 13th, Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch in 14th, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson in 15th.

None of those drivers are still in the top 16.

They all crashed out at Atlanta, although Herbst was able to get back in the race, many laps down, and pick up a few extra points by "passing" other drivers who ended up wrecking out later on.

Stenhouse dropped to 22nd, Herbst dropped to 23rd, Berry dropped to a 25th place tie, Busch dropped to 24th, and Larson dropped to 21st.

For three of those five drivers, an eventual drop out of the playoff picture felt inevitable.

As for the five drivers who ascended from below the cut line to above the cut line, they include Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, RFK Racing's Ryan Preece, Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe, and Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen.

Chastain is 11th, Byron is tied for 12th, Preece is 14th, and both Briscoe and van Gisbergen are tied for 15th, placing them one point above the cut line that sits just ahead of Kaulig Racing's Ty Dillon in 17th.

Here's a look at the provisional playoff picture with two of the 26 races on the 2026 regular season calendar in the books.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture after Atlanta

Rank Driver Points 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2100 2 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 2075 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2065 4 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 2060 5 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 2055 6 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 2050 7 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 2045 8 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 2040 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 2035 10 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 2030 11 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2025 12 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 2020 13 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2015 14 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 2010 15 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2005 16 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2000

NOTE: Point tallies shown are the reset points designated for each position, based solely on regular season points ranks.

Full point standings, based on current point totals, can be found here.

