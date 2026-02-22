NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta, full Autotrader 400 race results

Atlanta Motor Speedway, now officially known as EchoPark Speedway for sponsorship purposes, has been considered a superspeedway since 2022, following the repave that took place after it hosted its two NASCAR Cup Series races in 2021.

For the third year in a row, the Cup Series is visiting the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval immediately after the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, giving the series back-to-back drafting races to open up the year.

It was 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick who took the pole position for Sunday's 260-lap Autotrader 400 by way of NASCAR's qualifying metric (full breakdown here), due to the fact that Saturday's qualifying session was canceled because of inclement weather, and Team Penske's Joey Logano who joined him on the front row.

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Autotrader 400 Stage 1 results

1 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



2 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



3 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



7 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



8 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



9 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



10 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Autotrader 400 Stage 2 results

1 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



2 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



5 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



7 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



8 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



9 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



10 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Full Autotrader 400 results

1 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



2 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



3 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



4 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



5 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



7 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



9 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



10 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



11 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



12 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



13 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



14 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



15 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



16 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



17 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



19 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



20 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



21 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



22 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet



23 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



24 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



25 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



26 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



27 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet



28 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



29 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



30 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



31 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet



32 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



33 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



34 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



35 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet



36 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



37 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



38 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

