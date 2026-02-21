NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Atlanta

NASCAR is set to open up the NASCAR Cup Series season with back-to-back superspeedway races for the third year in a row, with Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) set to follow this past Sunday's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval has been considered a superspeedway, along with Daytona and Talladega Superspeedway, since it was repaved and reconfigured following its two races on the 2021 calendar.

Sunday's 260-lap race is set to be Atlanta's ninth as a superspeedway.

The qualifying order was set by the metric NASCAR introduced before the 2025 season, which can be found in more detail here.

As is the case on superspeedways, there are set to be two rounds of single-car qualifying, with the second round shootout for the pole position featuring the fastest 10 drivers from the first round.

Follow along with our qualifying updates from Atlanta.

UPDATE: Qualifying has been canceled due to inclement weather. The full starting lineup has been set by the metric.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Atlanta

1 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

4 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

6 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

9 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

11 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

12 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

15 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

19 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

22 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

23 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

25 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

27 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

28 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

29 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

30 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

31 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

33 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

35 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

38 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Autotrader 400 from EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 22. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss the second race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season!