78-year Indy 500 streak hanging by a thread, and Bump Day is in trouble

While IndyCar fans may have been fooling themselves to think that Prema Racing, which have yet to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2026 after their first season a year ago, would be ready to make their return before this year's Indy 500, it does appear that there will be 33 cars on the entry list for the 110th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".
Abel Motorsports announced that they are set to return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time since 2023 with the No. 51 Chevrolet for Jacob Abel, who was the lone driver to fail to qualify for the race a year ago when he competed full-time for Dale Coyne Racing.
Even with Andretti Global having ruled out a fourth entry entirely, following confirmation that Formula 2 would be adding races and therefore full-time IndyCar-turned-F2 driver Colton Herta would not be available on Memorial Day Weekend, the Abel news brings the entry list to 32 cars, and there have long been reports that the series would step in to ensure a 33-car field regardless.
All signs currently point toward A.J. Foyt Enterprises, which possess a technical alliance with Team Penske, fielding a third entry for the first time since 2022.
The Indy 500 has not seen a field with fewer than 33 cars since 1947, when only 30 cars competed in what was then known as the 31st International 500-Mile Sweepstakes.
It appears that this streak will remain intact in 2026, even if qualifying weekend features no bumping for the first time since 2022, when the 33-car tradition was also saved by a very late addition to the entry list.
Here's a look at the current 32-car entry list, heading into next week's two-day open test at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.
NOTE: * = part-time/one-off entry
Team
Car
Driver
Abel Motorsports
No. 51 Chevrolet*
Jacob Abel
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
No. 4 Chevrolet
Caio Collet (R)
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
No. 14 Chevrolet
Santino Ferrucci
Andretti Global
No. 26 Honda
Will Power
Andretti Global
No. 27 Honda
Kyle Kirkwood
Andretti Global
No. 28 Honda
Marcus Ericsson
Arrow McLaren
No. 5 Chevrolet
Pato O'Ward
Arrow McLaren
No. 6 Chevrolet
Nolan Siegel
Arrow McLaren
No. 7 Chevrolet
Christian Lundgaard
Arrow McLaren
No. 31 Chevrolet*
Ryan Hunter-Reay
Chip Ganassi Racing
No. 8 Honda
Kyffin Simpson
Chip Ganassi Racing
No. 9 Honda
Scott Dixon
Chip Ganassi Racing
No. 10 Honda
Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing
No. 18 Honda
Romain Grosjean
Dale Coyne Racing
No. 19 Honda
Dennis Hauger (R)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
No. 23 Chevrolet*
Conor Daly
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
No. 24 Chevrolet*
Jack Harvey
Ed Carpenter Racing
No. 20 Chevrolet
Alexander Rossi
Ed Carpenter Racing
No. 21 Chevrolet
Christian Rasmussen
Ed Carpenter Racing
No. 33 Chevrolet*
Ed Carpenter
Juncos Hollinger Racing
No. 76 Chevrolet
Rinus VeeKay
Juncos Hollinger Racing
No. 77 Chevrolet
Sting Ray Robb
Meyer Shank Racing
No. 06 Honda*
Helio Castroneves
Meyer Shank Racing
No. 60 Honda
Felix Rosenqvist
Meyer Shank Racing
No. 66 Honda
Marcus Armstrong
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 15 Honda
Graham Rahal
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 45 Honda
Louis Foster
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 47 Honda
Mick Schumacher
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
No. 75 Honda*
Takuma Sato
Team Penske
No. 2 Chevrolet
Josef Newgarden
Team Penske
No. 3 Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin
Team Penske
No. 12 Chevrolet
David Malukas
Tune in to IndyCar's YouTube channel on Tuesday, April 28 and Wednesday, April 29 for live coverage of the annual Indy 500 open test.