Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

78-year Indy 500 streak hanging by a thread, and Bump Day is in trouble

IndyCar has a path to 33 cars for the 110th running of the Indy 500, but a 34th seems unlikely.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Indy 500, IndyCar
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Indy 500, IndyCar | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While IndyCar fans may have been fooling themselves to think that Prema Racing, which have yet to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2026 after their first season a year ago, would be ready to make their return before this year's Indy 500, it does appear that there will be 33 cars on the entry list for the 110th running of the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

Abel Motorsports announced that they are set to return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time since 2023 with the No. 51 Chevrolet for Jacob Abel, who was the lone driver to fail to qualify for the race a year ago when he competed full-time for Dale Coyne Racing.

Even with Andretti Global having ruled out a fourth entry entirely, following confirmation that Formula 2 would be adding races and therefore full-time IndyCar-turned-F2 driver Colton Herta would not be available on Memorial Day Weekend, the Abel news brings the entry list to 32 cars, and there have long been reports that the series would step in to ensure a 33-car field regardless.

All signs currently point toward A.J. Foyt Enterprises, which possess a technical alliance with Team Penske, fielding a third entry for the first time since 2022.

The Indy 500 has not seen a field with fewer than 33 cars since 1947, when only 30 cars competed in what was then known as the 31st International 500-Mile Sweepstakes.

It appears that this streak will remain intact in 2026, even if qualifying weekend features no bumping for the first time since 2022, when the 33-car tradition was also saved by a very late addition to the entry list.

Here's a look at the current 32-car entry list, heading into next week's two-day open test at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.

NOTE: * = part-time/one-off entry

Team

Car

Driver

Abel Motorsports

No. 51 Chevrolet*

Jacob Abel

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

No. 4 Chevrolet

Caio Collet (R)

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

No. 14 Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci

Andretti Global

No. 26 Honda

Will Power

Andretti Global

No. 27 Honda

Kyle Kirkwood

Andretti Global

No. 28 Honda

Marcus Ericsson

Arrow McLaren

No. 5 Chevrolet

Pato O'Ward

Arrow McLaren

No. 6 Chevrolet

Nolan Siegel

Arrow McLaren

No. 7 Chevrolet

Christian Lundgaard

Arrow McLaren

No. 31 Chevrolet*

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 8 Honda

Kyffin Simpson

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 9 Honda

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

No. 10 Honda

Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing

No. 18 Honda

Romain Grosjean

Dale Coyne Racing

No. 19 Honda

Dennis Hauger (R)

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

No. 23 Chevrolet*

Conor Daly

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

No. 24 Chevrolet*

Jack Harvey

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 20 Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 21 Chevrolet

Christian Rasmussen

Ed Carpenter Racing

No. 33 Chevrolet*

Ed Carpenter

Juncos Hollinger Racing

No. 76 Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay

Juncos Hollinger Racing

No. 77 Chevrolet

Sting Ray Robb

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 06 Honda*

Helio Castroneves

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 60 Honda

Felix Rosenqvist

Meyer Shank Racing

No. 66 Honda

Marcus Armstrong

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 15 Honda

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 45 Honda

Louis Foster

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 47 Honda

Mick Schumacher

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

No. 75 Honda*

Takuma Sato

Team Penske

No. 2 Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

No. 3 Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske

No. 12 Chevrolet

David Malukas

Tune in to IndyCar's YouTube channel on Tuesday, April 28 and Wednesday, April 29 for live coverage of the annual Indy 500 open test.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Home/IndyCar