98-week IndyCar streak comes to a screeching halt with new points leader

Three NTT IndyCar Series races have been contested so far in the 2026 season, and unlike a year ago, when Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou led the championship standings after all 17 races on the schedule, the series has already seen three different points leaders.

Palou opened up the season with a commanding victory on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, but a crash early in the race at Phoenix Raceway opened up the door for Team Penske's Josef Newgarden, who took the points lead for the first time since 2022 with a victory.

But Newgarden finished 15th in the inaugural race on the streets of Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon, and it was Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood, who had been second in the standings with finishes of fourth and second to start the year, who stood atop the podium and ascended to the top of the championship.

IndyCar gets first new points leader since 2024

When Newgarden took the points lead, it ended Palou's 89-week streak (28 races) atop the standings. Palou took the lead on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and did not relinquish it the rest of the year, and he led the championship from wire-to-wire in 2025 after opening the season with a victory. It was the longest such streak in IndyCar history.

While Newgarden's stint atop the standings lasted only eight days, as the two-time series champion fell to fourth place and is now 33 points behind Kirkwood for the top spot, Kirkwood's move to the top marked the first time in 98 weeks (34 races) that a driver has found himself atop the championship for the first time in his career.

Kirkwood crucially scored two extra points for leading the most laps in Sunday's 70-lap Java House Grand Prix of Arlington around the 14-turn, 2.73-mile (4.394-kilometer) temporary street circuit, which winds around both AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Field, the home of MLB's Texas Rangers.

Kirkwood, teammate Will Power, and Palou all led 16 laps, with fellow Andretti Global driver and polesitter Marcus Ericsson leading 15. Kirkwood was awarded the tiebreaker due to his victory.

Who was IndyCar's previous most recent first-time points leader?

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, it was Andretti Global's Colton Herta who moved from second place to first in the standings for the first time in his career, doing so with his eighth place finish at Barber Motorsports Park.

It was ironically his worst finish of the season up to that point, as he benefited from the fact that then-points leader Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing only finished that race in 15th. Herta started the 2024 season with a third place finish on the streets of St. Petersburg and a second place finish on the streets of Long Beach, California.

Those early-season standings were drastically affected by the penalties issued to Team Penske after they were found to have cheated in the season opener with their illegal use of the push-to-pass button; Herta was initially scored fifth in St. Petersburg and would not have been the points leader at any point in 2024, had those penalties not been levied.

Herta finished the 2024 season second in the standings, 31 points behind Palou. During Palou's four championship-winning seasons, no driver has ever been closer to the Spaniard in the season-ending points than Herta was two years ago.

Here's a look at the 2026 IndyCar standings after the 18-race season's first three races.

IndyCar championship standings

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 126 0 2 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 100 -26 3 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 93 -33 4 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 93 -33 5 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 85 -41 6 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 84 -42 7 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 80 -46 8 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 77 -49 9 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 70 -56 10 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 64 -62 11 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 59 -67 12 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 59 -67 13 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 50 -76 14 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 47 -79 15 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 46 -80 16 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 46 -80 17 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 46 -80 18 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 42 -84 19 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 41 -85 20 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 38 -88 21 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 36 -90 22 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 33 -93 23 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 27 -99 24 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 26 -100 25 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 25 -101

The NTT IndyCar Series is set to have off next weekend, and action is scheduled to resume on Sunday, March 29 with the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park. Fox is set to provide live coverage starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!