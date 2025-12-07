Abu Dhabi Formula 1 odds paint two extremely different pictures

For the first time since 2021, a Formula 1 world championship is set to come down to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit, and for the first time since 2010, the world championship battle heading into the season finale features more than two title contenders.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the favorite to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and achieve a Formula 1-leading eighth victory of the 2025 season, but with him sitting 12 points behind McLaren's Lando Norris in the world championship standings, him simply winning the race would not be enough to secure him a fifth consecutive world championship.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Verstappen is listed at -220 to win the 58-lap race around the 16-turn, 3.281-mile (5.28-kilometer) road course on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ahead of Norris at +200. McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who is four points behind Verstappen in the standings, is listed at +950.

But to win the world championship, Norris is listed as the -350 favorite, ahead of Verstappen at +280 and Piastri at +1600.

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris both favored in Abu Dhabi

A Verstappen win (25 points) would mean Norris could clinch the world championship with a runner-up finish (18) or a third place finish (15). A fourth place finish (12) for Norris, coupled with a Verstappen win, would not be enough for the current points leader.

Verstappen is set to start the race on pole, alongside Norris in second and Piastri in third. Verstappen's teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, is set to start 10th, which could prove crucial depending on Red Bull's strategy. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Polesitters have won 10 consecutive Abu Dhabi Grands Prix dating back to 2015, but the world championship lead has not changed hands in any season finale since 2010, even in the years it has come down to the wire since then.

Additionally, every Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner from the previous year has gone on to win the following year's world championship since Lewis Hamilton's 2018 race victory, and Norris won the race from pole to close out the 2024 season after Verstappen had won it four years in a row to lead into four consecutive world championship-winning seasons.

Full clinching scenarios can be found here.

