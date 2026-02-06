Alex Bowman replacement ruled out at Hendrick Motorsports

Entering the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Alex Bowman is one of a number of drivers considered by fans to be on the hot seat, given the fact that he has pretty clearly been the lowest performing driver of the Hendrick Motorsports quartet over the past few seasons.

Bowman has just one victory since March 2022, while each of his teammates won multiple races in 2025 alone. With his contract set to expire after the season, which is set to be his ninth with Rick Hendrick's team and sixth behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet, there has long been speculation as to who might take his place.

One of the hot names has been Carson Hocevar, given the flashes of speed and potential he has shown in his first two seasons behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet at Spire Motorsports.

But if Hendrick Motorsports are indeed going to change their driver lineup in 2027, for what would be the first time in six years, it won't be with Hocevar.

Carson Hocevar re-signs with Spire Motorsports

The 23-year-old Portage, Michigan native, who secured career-high finishes of second place at both Atlanta Motor Speedway in February and Nashville Superspeedway in June a year ago, has signed a long-term contract extension to remain with Spire Motorsports "into the 2030s".

The 2024 Rookie of the Year is an extremely high-upside driver who has demonstrated that he has what it takes to win races, but things simply haven't gone his way when he has been in position to win.

Some of that has been of his own doing, with an aggressive driving style that has resulted in criticism from several of his competitors, while some of it has been down to sheer misfortune.

But given the overall upward trajectory of both driver and team, the multi-year contract could not have come at a better time for either party.

The rest of Spire Motorsports' driver lineup consists of Michael McDowell, who has driven the No. 71 Chevrolet since the 2025 season, and Daniel Suarez, who is set to replace the Kaulig Racing Ram Trucks-bound Justin Haley behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet after spending the past five seasons with Trackhouse Racing.

It is also worth mentioning that, while Bowman may be considered Hendrick Motorsports' "weak link", he is arguably the strongest "weak link" out of any team in the garage.

He has missed the playoffs just once in his eight years with the team, and that came after he was injured during the 2023 season and was forced to miss several races, after having led the point standings early in the year.

Hocevar's extension certainly doesn't mean that Bowman won't end up being replaced, but he is officially off the table as a replacement candidate, at least for next year. But perhaps more importantly, it's still up to Bowman to show what he can do in 2026 as he aims for another contract extension.