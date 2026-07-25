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Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 4 lineup changes

The qualifying order is set for Sunday's Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series
Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

After what would have been the first qualifying session for a NASCAR Cup Series points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996 was canceled due to rain, there is a very minimal chance of rain this Saturday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Brickyard 400 qualifying hasn't been rained out since 2020.

Although Indianapolis is a 2.5-mile oval, it is not considered a superspeedway like Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), so Saturday's single-car qualifying session is set to consist only of one round, with each driver allowed to run a single lap.

The qualifying order was determined by each car's position in the owner standings (30%) as well as its result in the most recent race (70%). NASCAR has used this qualifying metric since 2025, after ditching the older and more complicated formula that had been used from 2020 to 2024.

The four difference in the entry lists between this past weekend's race at North Wilkesboro and this weekend's race at Indy all have to do with the open cars.

The one open car that competed at North Wilkesboro, the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford, is not on the entry list after Chad Finchum drive it a week ago. However, three other open cars have been added.

They include the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet for Casey Mears, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota for Corey Heim, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet for Daniel Dye. All three are locked into Sunday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.

Here's a look at the full qualifying order for the Brickyard 400, led by those three open cars.

Full Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order

Order

Driver

1

Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

2

B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

4

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

5

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

7

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

10

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

11

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

13

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

15

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

19

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

21

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

23

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

25

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

27

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

29

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

32

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

34

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

35

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

37

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

38

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

39

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Brickyard 400 this Sunday, July 26, with live coverage set to be provided by TNT beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET. Tune in and catch all of the action from the championship round of NASCAR's second annual In-Season Challenge!

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