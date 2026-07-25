Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 4 lineup changes

After what would have been the first qualifying session for a NASCAR Cup Series points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996 was canceled due to rain, there is a very minimal chance of rain this Saturday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Brickyard 400 qualifying hasn't been rained out since 2020.
Although Indianapolis is a 2.5-mile oval, it is not considered a superspeedway like Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), so Saturday's single-car qualifying session is set to consist only of one round, with each driver allowed to run a single lap.
The qualifying order was determined by each car's position in the owner standings (30%) as well as its result in the most recent race (70%). NASCAR has used this qualifying metric since 2025, after ditching the older and more complicated formula that had been used from 2020 to 2024.
The four difference in the entry lists between this past weekend's race at North Wilkesboro and this weekend's race at Indy all have to do with the open cars.
The one open car that competed at North Wilkesboro, the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford, is not on the entry list after Chad Finchum drive it a week ago. However, three other open cars have been added.
They include the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet for Casey Mears, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota for Corey Heim, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet for Daniel Dye. All three are locked into Sunday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.
Here's a look at the full qualifying order for the Brickyard 400, led by those three open cars.
Full Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order
Order
Driver
1
Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
2
B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
4
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
5
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
10
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
11
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
13
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
15
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
19
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
21
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
23
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
25
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
27
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
29
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
32
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
33
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
34
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
35
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
37
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
38
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
39
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Brickyard 400 this Sunday, July 26, with live coverage set to be provided by TNT beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET. Tune in and catch all of the action from the championship round of NASCAR's second annual In-Season Challenge!
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