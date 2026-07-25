Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 4 lineup changes

After what would have been the first qualifying session for a NASCAR Cup Series points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996 was canceled due to rain, there is a very minimal chance of rain this Saturday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Brickyard 400 qualifying hasn't been rained out since 2020.

Although Indianapolis is a 2.5-mile oval, it is not considered a superspeedway like Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway), so Saturday's single-car qualifying session is set to consist only of one round, with each driver allowed to run a single lap.

The qualifying order was determined by each car's position in the owner standings (30%) as well as its result in the most recent race (70%). NASCAR has used this qualifying metric since 2025, after ditching the older and more complicated formula that had been used from 2020 to 2024.

The four difference in the entry lists between this past weekend's race at North Wilkesboro and this weekend's race at Indy all have to do with the open cars.

The one open car that competed at North Wilkesboro, the No. 66 Garage 66 (MBM Motorsports) Ford, is not on the entry list after Chad Finchum drive it a week ago. However, three other open cars have been added.

They include the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet for Casey Mears, the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota for Corey Heim, and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet for Daniel Dye. All three are locked into Sunday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.

Here's a look at the full qualifying order for the Brickyard 400, led by those three open cars.

Full Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order

Order Driver 1 Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 2 B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 4 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 5 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 10 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 11 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 12 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 13 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 15 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 20 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 21 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 23 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 25 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 29 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 32 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 34 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 35 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 36 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 37 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 38 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 39 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the Brickyard 400 this Sunday, July 26, with live coverage set to be provided by TNT beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET. Tune in and catch all of the action from the championship round of NASCAR's second annual In-Season Challenge!