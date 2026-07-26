Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

With a runner-up finish, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin extended his lead in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings over 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick in the series' most recent race at North Wilkesboro Speedway one week ago.
With five races remaining on the 26-race regular season schedule, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota appears to be in the catbird seat to win the regular season championship.
Having said that, what once looked like a relatively safe 129-point lead for Reddick is now a 68-point deficit, so things can definitely still change; the regular season battle is far from over. Even Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who is 87 points behind Hamlin, still has an outside chance. Hamlin, Reddick, and Blaney have all clinched playoff spots.
As the battle for playoff seeding continues, here is how the top 10 in the standings stack up heading into Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series standings before Indianapolis
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
842
380
2
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
774
312
3
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
755
293
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
708
246
5
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
634
172
6
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
616
154
7
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
598
136
8
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
587
125
9
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
585
123
10
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
574
112
A full starting lineup for Sunday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session, with Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar on pole.
Follow along with our standings updates from Indianapolis as the Brickyard 400 unfolds.
NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.
NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Standings updates
NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Standings after Stage 1
1 - Denny Hamlin - 847 (0)
2 - Tyler Reddick - 775 (-72)
3 - Ryan Blaney - 755 (-92)
4 - Ty Gibbs - 718 (-129)
5 - Chase Elliott - 634 (-213)
6 - Kyle Larson - 616 (-231)
7 - Carson Hocevar - 605 (-242)
8 - Chase Briscoe - 590 (-257)
9 - Chris Buescher - 587 (-260)
10 - Christopher Bell - 574 (-273)
NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Standings after Stage 2
1 - Denny Hamlin - 854 (0)
2 - Tyler Reddick - 775 (-79)
3 - Ryan Blaney - 755 (-99)
4 - Ty Gibbs - 726 (-128)
5 - Chase Elliott - 635 (-219)
6 - Kyle Larson - 617 (-237)
7 - Carson Hocevar - 610 (-244)
8 - Chase Briscoe - 590 (-264)
9 - Chris Buescher - 587 (-267)
10 - Christopher Bell - 574 (-280)
NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Full standings after Brickyard 400
Corey Heim is not points eligible but we are including him anyway for perspective (eight starts)
Rank
Name
Points
Gap
Playoff
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
886
0
406
2
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
802
-84
322
3
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
766
-120
286
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
751
-135
271
5
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
639
-247
159
6
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
635
-251
155
7
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
623
-263
143
8
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
617
-269
137
9
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
613
-273
133
10
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
609
-277
129
11
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
583
-303
103
12
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
568
-318
88
13
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
545
-341
65
14
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
540
-346
60
15
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
537
-349
57
16
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
518
-368
38
17
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
480
-406
-38
18
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
474
-412
-44
19
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
468
-418
-50
20
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
442
-444
-76
21
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
436
-450
-82
22
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
409
-477
-109
23
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
406
-480
-112
24
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
393
-493
-125
25
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
370
-516
-148
26
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
364
-522
-154
27
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
355
-531
-163
28
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
349
-537
-169
29
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
310
-576
-208
30
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
270
-616
-248
31
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
268
-618
-250
32
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
266
-620
-252
33
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
264
-622
-254
34
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
228
-658
-290
35
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
216
-670
-302
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
183
-703
-335
After next week's off weekend, the second and final off weekend of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, action is scheduled to resume at Iowa Speedway with the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday, August 9. USA Network is set to provide live coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET to open up NBC's season-ending portion of the broadcast schedule, so begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!
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