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Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the 22nd race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule, and the playoff battle is heating up.
ByAsher Fair|
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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With a runner-up finish, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin extended his lead in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings over 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick in the series' most recent race at North Wilkesboro Speedway one week ago.

With five races remaining on the 26-race regular season schedule, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota appears to be in the catbird seat to win the regular season championship.

Having said that, what once looked like a relatively safe 129-point lead for Reddick is now a 68-point deficit, so things can definitely still change; the regular season battle is far from over. Even Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who is 87 points behind Hamlin, still has an outside chance. Hamlin, Reddick, and Blaney have all clinched playoff spots.

As the battle for playoff seeding continues, here is how the top 10 in the standings stack up heading into Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Indianapolis

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

842

380

2

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

774

312

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

755

293

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

708

246

5

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

634

172

6

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

616

154

7

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

598

136

8

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

587

125

9

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

585

123

10

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

574

112

A full starting lineup for Sunday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session, with Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar on pole.

Follow along with our standings updates from Indianapolis as the Brickyard 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Denny Hamlin - 847 (0)

2 - Tyler Reddick - 775 (-72)

3 - Ryan Blaney - 755 (-92)

4 - Ty Gibbs - 718 (-129)

5 - Chase Elliott - 634 (-213)

6 - Kyle Larson - 616 (-231)

7 - Carson Hocevar - 605 (-242)

8 - Chase Briscoe - 590 (-257)

9 - Chris Buescher - 587 (-260)

10 - Christopher Bell - 574 (-273)

NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Denny Hamlin - 854 (0)

2 - Tyler Reddick - 775 (-79)

3 - Ryan Blaney - 755 (-99)

4 - Ty Gibbs - 726 (-128)

5 - Chase Elliott - 635 (-219)

6 - Kyle Larson - 617 (-237)

7 - Carson Hocevar - 610 (-244)

8 - Chase Briscoe - 590 (-264)

9 - Chris Buescher - 587 (-267)

10 - Christopher Bell - 574 (-280)

NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Full standings after Brickyard 400

Corey Heim is not points eligible but we are including him anyway for perspective (eight starts)

Rank

Name

Points

Gap

Playoff

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

886

0

406

2

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

802

-84

322

3

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

766

-120

286

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

751

-135

271

5

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

639

-247

159

6

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

635

-251

155

7

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

623

-263

143

8

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

617

-269

137

9

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

613

-273

133

10

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

609

-277

129

11

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

583

-303

103

12

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

568

-318

88

13

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

545

-341

65

14

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

540

-346

60

15

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

537

-349

57

16

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

518

-368

38

17

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

480

-406

-38

18

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

474

-412

-44

19

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

468

-418

-50

20

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

442

-444

-76

21

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

436

-450

-82

22

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

409

-477

-109

23

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

406

-480

-112

24

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

393

-493

-125

25

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

370

-516

-148

26

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

364

-522

-154

27

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

355

-531

-163

28

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

349

-537

-169

29

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

310

-576

-208

30

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

270

-616

-248

31

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

268

-618

-250

32

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

266

-620

-252

33

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

264

-622

-254

34

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

228

-658

-290

35

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

216

-670

-302

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

183

-703

-335

After next week's off weekend, the second and final off weekend of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, action is scheduled to resume at Iowa Speedway with the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday, August 9. USA Network is set to provide live coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET to open up NBC's season-ending portion of the broadcast schedule, so begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!

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