Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results, full point standings

With a runner-up finish, Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin extended his lead in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings over 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick in the series' most recent race at North Wilkesboro Speedway one week ago.

With five races remaining on the 26-race regular season schedule, the driver of the No. 11 Toyota appears to be in the catbird seat to win the regular season championship.

Having said that, what once looked like a relatively safe 129-point lead for Reddick is now a 68-point deficit, so things can definitely still change; the regular season battle is far from over. Even Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who is 87 points behind Hamlin, still has an outside chance. Hamlin, Reddick, and Blaney have all clinched playoff spots.

As the battle for playoff seeding continues, here is how the top 10 in the standings stack up heading into Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Indianapolis

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 842 380 2 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 774 312 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 755 293 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 708 246 5 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 634 172 6 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 616 154 7 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 598 136 8 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 587 125 9 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 585 123 10 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 574 112

A full starting lineup for Sunday's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval was determined by Saturday's single-car qualifying session, with Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar on pole.

Follow along with our standings updates from Indianapolis as the Brickyard 400 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Standings after Stage 1

1 - Denny Hamlin - 847 (0)



2 - Tyler Reddick - 775 (-72)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 755 (-92)



4 - Ty Gibbs - 718 (-129)



5 - Chase Elliott - 634 (-213)



6 - Kyle Larson - 616 (-231)



7 - Carson Hocevar - 605 (-242)



8 - Chase Briscoe - 590 (-257)



9 - Chris Buescher - 587 (-260)



10 - Christopher Bell - 574 (-273)

NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Standings after Stage 2

1 - Denny Hamlin - 854 (0)



2 - Tyler Reddick - 775 (-79)



3 - Ryan Blaney - 755 (-99)



4 - Ty Gibbs - 726 (-128)



5 - Chase Elliott - 635 (-219)



6 - Kyle Larson - 617 (-237)



7 - Carson Hocevar - 610 (-244)



8 - Chase Briscoe - 590 (-264)



9 - Chris Buescher - 587 (-267)



10 - Christopher Bell - 574 (-280)

NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Full standings after Brickyard 400

Corey Heim is not points eligible but we are including him anyway for perspective (eight starts)

Rank Name Points Gap Playoff 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 886 0 406 2 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 802 -84 322 3 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 766 -120 286 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 751 -135 271 5 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 639 -247 159 6 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 635 -251 155 7 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 623 -263 143 8 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 617 -269 137 9 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 613 -273 133 10 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 609 -277 129 11 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 583 -303 103 12 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 568 -318 88 13 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 545 -341 65 14 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 540 -346 60 15 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 537 -349 57 16 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 518 -368 38 17 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 480 -406 -38 18 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 474 -412 -44 19 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 468 -418 -50 20 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 442 -444 -76 21 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 436 -450 -82 22 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 409 -477 -109 23 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 406 -480 -112 24 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 393 -493 -125 25 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 370 -516 -148 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 364 -522 -154 27 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 355 -531 -163 28 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 349 -537 -169 29 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 310 -576 -208 30 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 270 -616 -248 31 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 268 -618 -250 32 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 266 -620 -252 33 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 264 -622 -254 34 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 228 -658 -290 35 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 216 -670 -302 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 183 -703 -335

After next week's off weekend, the second and final off weekend of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, action is scheduled to resume at Iowa Speedway with the Iowa Corn 350 on Sunday, August 9. USA Network is set to provide live coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET to open up NBC's season-ending portion of the broadcast schedule, so begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!