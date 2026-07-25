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NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full Brickyard 400 starting lineup at Indy

The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the final race of this year's NASCAR Cup Series In-Season Challenge tournament.
ByAsher Fair|
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Brickyard 400, NASCAR Cup Series, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Brickyard 400, NASCAR Cup Series, Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set to host the 22nd overall race and 18th oval race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule, with the Brickyard 400 back for the third consecutive season after it was removed from 2021 to 2023 in favor of an event on the iconic venue's interior road course.

If the weather forecasts are to be believed, Saturday's qualifying session will not join this past weekend's at North Wilkesboro Speedway on the growing list of oval qualifying sessions to be canceled in 2026. That list currently includes five tracks.

Each driver is set to get one lap around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana in Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Despite Indy's 2.5-mile length, NASCAR does not classify it as a superspeedway or a drafting track, so there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is at Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

The qualifying order was determined the same way qualifying orders have been determined since the start of the 2025 season: NASCAR's two-variable metric, which replaced the older and more complicated four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024. The current metric factors in only the standings and the results of the most recent race.

Follow along with our Brickyard 400 qualifying updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Indianapolis

Order

Driver

1

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

8

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

13

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

14

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

15

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

16

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

17

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

19

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

20

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

27

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

29

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

30

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

33

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

35

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

36

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

38

Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

39

Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Live coverage of the Brickyard 400 is set to be provided by TNT from Indianapolis Motor Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 26. Tune in and don't miss the championship round of this year's NASCAR In-Season Challenge tournament from the "Racing Capital of the World"!

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