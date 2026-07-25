NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full Brickyard 400 starting lineup at Indy

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set to host the 22nd overall race and 18th oval race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule, with the Brickyard 400 back for the third consecutive season after it was removed from 2021 to 2023 in favor of an event on the iconic venue's interior road course.

If the weather forecasts are to be believed, Saturday's qualifying session will not join this past weekend's at North Wilkesboro Speedway on the growing list of oval qualifying sessions to be canceled in 2026. That list currently includes five tracks.

Each driver is set to get one lap around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana in Saturday's single-car qualifying session.

Despite Indy's 2.5-mile length, NASCAR does not classify it as a superspeedway or a drafting track, so there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is at Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).

The qualifying order was determined the same way qualifying orders have been determined since the start of the 2025 season: NASCAR's two-variable metric, which replaced the older and more complicated four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024. The current metric factors in only the standings and the results of the most recent race.

Follow along with our Brickyard 400 qualifying updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Indianapolis

Order Driver 1 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 10 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 13 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 14 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 15 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 16 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 17 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 18 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 20 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 30 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 33 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 34 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 35 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 36 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 37 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 38 Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 39 Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Live coverage of the Brickyard 400 is set to be provided by TNT from Indianapolis Motor Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 26. Tune in and don't miss the championship round of this year's NASCAR In-Season Challenge tournament from the "Racing Capital of the World"!