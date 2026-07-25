NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full Brickyard 400 starting lineup at Indy

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set to host the 22nd overall race and 18th oval race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule, with the Brickyard 400 back for the third consecutive season after it was removed from 2021 to 2023 in favor of an event on the iconic venue's interior road course.
If the weather forecasts are to be believed, Saturday's qualifying session will not join this past weekend's at North Wilkesboro Speedway on the growing list of oval qualifying sessions to be canceled in 2026. That list currently includes five tracks.
Each driver is set to get one lap around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana in Saturday's single-car qualifying session.
Despite Indy's 2.5-mile length, NASCAR does not classify it as a superspeedway or a drafting track, so there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is at Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway).
The qualifying order was determined the same way qualifying orders have been determined since the start of the 2025 season: NASCAR's two-variable metric, which replaced the older and more complicated four-variable formula that was used from 2020 to 2024. The current metric factors in only the standings and the results of the most recent race.
Follow along with our Brickyard 400 qualifying updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Indianapolis
Order
Driver
1
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
8
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
13
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
14
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
15
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
17
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
19
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
20
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
23
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
30
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
33
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
35
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
36
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
37
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
38
Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
39
Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Live coverage of the Brickyard 400 is set to be provided by TNT from Indianapolis Motor Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 26. Tune in and don't miss the championship round of this year's NASCAR In-Season Challenge tournament from the "Racing Capital of the World"!
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