In Saturday's Brickyard 400 qualifying session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar took the pole position for Sunday's 160-lap NASCAR Cup Series race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval by recording a top lap speed of 186.598 miles per hour behind the wheel of his No. 77 Chevrolet.
Teammate Daniel Suarez, whom he beat to the top spot by 0.056 seconds, it set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 7 Chevrolet.
Although Indianapolis is a 2.5-mile oval, it is not considered a superspeedway since it is not classified as a drafting track, so Saturday's session consisted of only a single round of qualifying, whereas qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) includes two.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's crown jewel race at Indianapolis. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Indianapolis
Order
Driver
1
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
8
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
13
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
14
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
15
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
17
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
19
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
20
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
23
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
30
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
33
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
35
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
36
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
37
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
38
Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
39
Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
TNT's live coverage of the Brickyard 400 is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET this afternoon. Don't miss any of the action from Indianapolis Motor Speedway as TNT wraps up its portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule!
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