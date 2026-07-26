In Saturday's Brickyard 400 qualifying session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar took the pole position for Sunday's 160-lap NASCAR Cup Series race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval by recording a top lap speed of 186.598 miles per hour behind the wheel of his No. 77 Chevrolet.

Teammate Daniel Suarez, whom he beat to the top spot by 0.056 seconds, it set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 7 Chevrolet.

Although Indianapolis is a 2.5-mile oval, it is not considered a superspeedway since it is not classified as a drafting track, so Saturday's session consisted of only a single round of qualifying, whereas qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) includes two.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's crown jewel race at Indianapolis. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Indianapolis

Order Driver 1 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 8 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 10 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 13 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 14 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 15 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 16 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 17 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 18 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 19 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 20 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 21 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 30 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 32 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 33 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 34 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 35 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 36 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 37 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 38 Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 39 Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

TNT's live coverage of the Brickyard 400 is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET this afternoon. Don't miss any of the action from Indianapolis Motor Speedway as TNT wraps up its portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule!