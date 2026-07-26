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Brickyard 400 NASCAR qualifying: Full Indianapolis starting lineup

The starting lineup is set for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 22nd race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series calendar.
ByAsher Fair|
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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Saturday's Brickyard 400 qualifying session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar took the pole position for Sunday's 160-lap NASCAR Cup Series race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval by recording a top lap speed of 186.598 miles per hour behind the wheel of his No. 77 Chevrolet.

Teammate Daniel Suarez, whom he beat to the top spot by 0.056 seconds, it set to start beside him on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 7 Chevrolet.

Although Indianapolis is a 2.5-mile oval, it is not considered a superspeedway since it is not classified as a drafting track, so Saturday's session consisted of only a single round of qualifying, whereas qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) includes two.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's crown jewel race at Indianapolis. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Indianapolis

Order

Driver

1

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

8

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

13

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

14

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

15

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

16

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

17

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

19

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

20

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

27

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

29

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

30

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

33

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

35

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

36

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

37

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

38

Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

39

Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

TNT's live coverage of the Brickyard 400 is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET this afternoon. Don't miss any of the action from Indianapolis Motor Speedway as TNT wraps up its portion of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule!

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