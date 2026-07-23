Chase Elliott replacement confirmed for Indianapolis NASCAR race

The late Kyle Busch was initially supposed to run eight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2026, after NASCAR eased their restrictions, which were effectively known as the "Kyle Busch Rule", and allowed full-time Cup Series drivers to run additional races across the two lower national divisions starting this year.

Busch passed away in May at the age of 41, just days before he was supposed to run the fifth of those eight races at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He had just won at Dover Motor Speedway six days beforehand.

Corey Day took over behind the wheel of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet that weekend at Charlotte, Rajah Caruth did so the following weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, and full-time Cup driver Chase Elliott did so this past weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The North Wilkesboro race, which resulted in a seventh place finish for Elliott, was his first Truck Series race since 2023. But he will not be back in the No. 7 truck this weekend.

Chase Elliott replacement confirmed for Indianapolis

The Truck Series is set to race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday night, before the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series compete at nearby Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the weekend.

Connor Mosack, who has been the primary driver (six of 15 races) of the No. 7 Chevrolet this season, is set to be back behind the wheel this weekend at Lucas Oil Raceway. His top finish of the year is a fifth place effort at Darlington Raceway in March, and he has posted two other top 10 results.

He is currently lined up to run five more races in the No. 7 truck this season, aside from this weekend's event.

The other race Busch was supposed to run this year was the August race at Richmond Raceway, which is the next race on the schedule following a three-week hiatus after Indy. Spire Motorsports have yet to name their driver for the No. 7 truck at the Virginia short track.

That race is one of four for which the team still need to confirm a driver for their No. 7 truck from now until the end of the 2026 season. As for their No. 77 truck, which is set to be driven this weekend by Nick Sanchez, they have not announced any driver plans beyond the Indy race.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET this Friday, July 24 for the live broadcast of the TSports 200 from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Don't miss any of the action with a free trial of FuboTV!