Chicagoland NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 2 lineup changes

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session is a single-car session in which each driver on the entry list is set to get one timed qualifying lap to determine the full starting lineup. Unlike there is for superspeedway races, there is no second round shootout for the pole position.

NASCAR's qualifying metric determined the qualifying order. This metric, which consists of only two variables, has been used since 2025 after replacing the four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024.

The only two lineup changes since this past weekend's race at Sonoma Raceway include the additions of two non-chartered (open) cars. NY Racing Team are set to run the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, and 23XI Racing are set to run the No. 67 Toyota for Corey Heim, who won his most recent race on Naval Base Coronado two weekends ago.

Garage 66 had planned on entering the No. 66 Ford for Josh Bilicki, but they withdrew that car from the entry list. They also withdrew from the race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) back in February.

The Sonoma race was just the second of the season to feature only the 36 chartered cars.

Because there are just two open cars on the entry list at Chicagoland, all 38 drivers are locked into Sunday night's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Joliet, Illinois oval.

Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Chicagoland

Order Driver 1 J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 2 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 4 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 5 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 7 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 8 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 12 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 13 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 15 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 18 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 20 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 23 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 25 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 27 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 28 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 30 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 33 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 34 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 35 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 36 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 37 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 38 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Chicago 400 is set to be shown live on TNT from Chicagoland Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 5. Tune in and don't miss the start of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's second half!