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Chicagoland NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after 2 lineup changes

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order is set for Sunday's Chicago 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, the first Cup race at the track in seven years.
ByAsher Fair|
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Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR
Chicagoland Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session is a single-car session in which each driver on the entry list is set to get one timed qualifying lap to determine the full starting lineup. Unlike there is for superspeedway races, there is no second round shootout for the pole position.

NASCAR's qualifying metric determined the qualifying order. This metric, which consists of only two variables, has been used since 2025 after replacing the four-variable metric that was used from 2020 to 2024.

The only two lineup changes since this past weekend's race at Sonoma Raceway include the additions of two non-chartered (open) cars. NY Racing Team are set to run the No. 44 Chevrolet for J.J. Yeley, and 23XI Racing are set to run the No. 67 Toyota for Corey Heim, who won his most recent race on Naval Base Coronado two weekends ago.

Garage 66 had planned on entering the No. 66 Ford for Josh Bilicki, but they withdrew that car from the entry list. They also withdrew from the race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) back in February.

The Sonoma race was just the second of the season to feature only the 36 chartered cars.

Because there are just two open cars on the entry list at Chicagoland, all 38 drivers are locked into Sunday night's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Joliet, Illinois oval.

Here's a look at Saturday's full qualifying order for Sunday's eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Chicagoland

Order

Driver

1

J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

2

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

3

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

5

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

8

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

9

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

12

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

15

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

20

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

23

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

25

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

27

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

28

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

29

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

33

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

36

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

37

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

38

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Chicago 400 is set to be shown live on TNT from Chicagoland Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 5. Tune in and don't miss the start of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's second half!

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