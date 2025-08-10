Connor Zilisch injury shakes up NASCAR Cup lineup at Watkins Glen

After a freak accident in victory lane while celebrating his NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, JR Motorsports' Connor Zilisch escaped only with a broken collarbone.

The downside, of course, is that he did suffer an injury, and as a result, Trackhouse Racing made the decision to withdraw the No. 87 Chevrolet from Sunday's Cup race at the venue.

Zilisch was to make his fourth Cup start of the year and first since the late June race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Sunday afternoon's Go Bowling at The Glen, ahead of an expected full-time Cup announcement for 2026.

Zilisch qualified 25th for this 90-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen, New York road course.

But instead of only the seven drivers who qualified on the inside lane (in an odd position) behind him simply moving up by one row, as we see when NASCAR issues pre-race "to the rear" penalties, all 15 drivers who qualified behind him on Sunday are set to move up by one spot.

Here's an updated starting lineup.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen

1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

13th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

17th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

18th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

19th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

22nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

25th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

27th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

29th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

32nd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

37th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

38th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

