Connor Zilisch injury shakes up NASCAR Cup lineup at Watkins Glen

After a freak accident in victory lane while celebrating his NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, JR Motorsports' Connor Zilisch escaped only with a broken collarbone.
The downside, of course, is that he did suffer an injury, and as a result, Trackhouse Racing made the decision to withdraw the No. 87 Chevrolet from Sunday's Cup race at the venue.
Zilisch was to make his fourth Cup start of the year and first since the late June race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Sunday afternoon's Go Bowling at The Glen, ahead of an expected full-time Cup announcement for 2026.
Zilisch qualified 25th for this 90-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen, New York road course.
But instead of only the seven drivers who qualified on the inside lane (in an odd position) behind him simply moving up by one row, as we see when NASCAR issues pre-race "to the rear" penalties, all 15 drivers who qualified behind him on Sunday are set to move up by one spot.
Here's an updated starting lineup.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen
1st - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
13th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
14th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
16th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
17th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
18th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
19th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
22nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23rd - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
25th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
29th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31st - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
32nd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
38th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
39th - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
