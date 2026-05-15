Connor Zilisch replacement confirmed for Dover NASCAR race

Connor Zilisch did what Connor Zilisch does when the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series visits a road course: win.

Zilisch, along with his Trackhouse Racing Cup Series teammates, ran triply duty this past weekend at Watkins Glen International across NASCAR's three national series. Two of the three drivers found victory lane, with Shane van Gisbergen winning the Cup race.

But of the three, only Ross Chastain is set to run more than the Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.

Connor Zilisch replacement confirmed for Dover

At Watkins Glen, Zilisch drove the No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, as he's done on five occasions so far this season. But this weekend, Carson Kvapil, who spent the Watkins Glen race behind the wheel of the No. 91 Chevrolet for DGM Racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, is set to be back in the No. 1 car.

Kvapil is the primary driver of the No. 1 car, and he retained his full-time status in the series this year despite sharing the car with Zilisch. He has also spent select races in the team's No. 9 Chevrolet, although he was in the No. 91 car this past weekend with JR Motorsports opting to instead run the No. 9 car for SVG, as they did at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in March.

Zilisch is set to be back in the No. 1 car at Charlotte Motor Speedway next weekend. Kvapil is expected to run the No. 91 car in that race, although JR Motorsports have not confirmed their plans for the No. 9 entry.

As for Zilisch's Craftsman Truck Series ride, in which he placed second at Watkins Glen, Spire Motorsports have not entered the No. 71 Chevrolet this weekend at Dover. However, they have added it for the following weekend's race at Charlotte, and SVG is set to drive it.

The BetRivers 200 is set to be shown live on the CW Network from Dover Motor Speedway beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 16. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the O'Reilly Series action from the "Monster Mile"!