Connor Zilisch replacement confirmed for Nashville NASCAR race

Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup Series rookie Connor Zilisch has pulled triple duty across the NASCAR national series twice this month, including this past weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, he is set to focus strictly on his Cup Series duties behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet. He is 33rd in the point standings with a top finish of 14th, and he has yet to finish a points-paying oval race inside the top 15.

In the Craftsman Truck Series, both of Zilisch's starts so far this season have come with Spire Motorsports. But after driving the No. 71 Chevrolet, which is the team's part-time entry, to a runner-up finish at Watkins Glen International, he drove the full-time No. 77 Chevrolet at Charlotte, as the replacement for Carson Hocevar after the team opted to have him focus on the Coca-Cola 600.

Connor Zilisch replacement confirmed for Nashville

After Zilisch's third place finish at Charlotte, which marked his first Truck Series oval start since he drove for Spire Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway in November 2024, it's Richard Childress Racing O'Reilly Auto Parts Series driver Jesse Love who is set to be behind the wheel of the No. 77 truck this weekend at Nashville.

The 2025 O'Reilly Series champion hasn't run a Truck Series race yet this year. In fact, he has run just three Truck Series races in his entire career, all in 2023 with Tricon Garage, when he was also competing full-time in the ARCA Menards Series. He won the championship that year and moved to the O'Reilly Series with Richard Childress Racing the next.

Love has never run a Truck Series race at Nashville. He finished ninth at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, 13th at Kansas Speedway, and fourth at Phoenix Raceway that year.

As for the rest of Spire Motorsports, the No. 71 truck is not entered this weekend after Shane van Gisbergen drove it at Charlotte. The No. 7 truck, which was initially supposed to be driven by the late Kyle Busch, is set to be driven by 2025 Nashville Truck Series winner Rajah Caruth, who is currently competing full-time in the O'Reilly Series for JR Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing.

The Allegiance 200 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Nashville Superspeedway beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET this Friday, May 29. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!