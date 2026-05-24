Charlotte NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 results, full point standings

The NASCAR Cup Series standings have not changed since the season's second road course race, the 12th points race on the 2026 schedule, at Watkins Glen International, as the race at Dover Motor Speedway this past weekend was the exhibition All-Star Race.

And one thing we know for a fact won't change, even after this Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is P1 in the point standings.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick owns a 129-point lead over Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin in the standings, heading into Sunday's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval.

It's the same exact points gap from Reddick to Hamlin as it is from Hamlin to Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron in 12th place.

There are 85 points on the table in this race, as it is the only four-stage race on the schedule. Stages one, two, and three, are set to award 10 points to the winner, while the race winner is set to score 55, following an offseason format change.

Here's how the top 10 stack up heading into the season's second crown jewel event.

NASCAR Cup Series standings before Charlotte

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 567 0 2 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 438 -129 3 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 422 -145 4 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 405 -162 5 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 375 -192 6 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 372 -195 7 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 342 -225 8 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 332 -235 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 318 -249 10 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 313 -254

A full starting lineup for Sunday's race can be found here and was determined by NASCAR's qualifying metric, after Saturday's single-car qualifying session was rained out.

Follow along with our standings updates from Charlotte as the Coca-Cola 600 unfolds.

NOTE: Only the top 10 drivers are included after the first two stages.

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Standings updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Standings after Stage 1

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Standings after Stage 2

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Full standings after Coca-Cola 600

Full race results can be found here.

Amazon Prime Video's live coverage of the next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31.