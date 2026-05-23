NASCAR Cup qualifying, full Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup at Charlotte

For the first time since 2017, NASCAR's trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 is not scheduled to be its only trip to Charlotte to race on the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval this year, as the annual playoff Roval race has been relocated to the oval.

But for this weekend, the focus is all on the crown jewel race which is annually the longest race on the calendar.

Saturday's Coca-Cola 600 qualifying session is set to be a standard oval qualifying session, since Charlotte is neither a short track nor a superspeedway. Each driver on the entry list is set to make a single-lap qualifying run during the single-car session, and those speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup. There is no second round of qualifying.

The full qualifying order was set by NASCAR's qualifying metric, which was introduced in 2020 as a four-variable metric but turned into a two-variable metric in 2025. A full breakdown of that formula can be accessed here.

Note that the variables used in this metric are based on the most recent points race at Watkins Glen International, not this past weekend's exhibition All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Follow along with our Coca-Cola 600 qualifying updates from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

UPDATE: Qualifying has been canceled due to inclement weather.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Charlotte

1 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

7 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

8 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

13 - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

19 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

21 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

23 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

25 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

31 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

32 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

33 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

34 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

35 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36 - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37 - Katherine Legge, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

38 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

39 - Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

Amazon Prime Video's five-race schedule is set to get underway this Sunday, May 24 with the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Live coverage is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET, so don't miss any of the action from the longest race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule!