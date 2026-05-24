NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte, full Coca-Cola 600 race results

For the first time since the road course race at Watkins Glen International two weeks ago, the NASCAR Cup Series is running a points race this weekend, and for the first time the race at Texas Motor Speedway, it's running a points race on an oval.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is the annual host of the season's longest race, the Coca-Cola 600. This race comes one week after the season's second and final exhibition race, the All-Star Race, at Dover Motor Speedway.

Charlotte had been the traditional host of the All-Star Race until 2019. Four new tracks have hosted the event since 2020, but there have been several calls for the sport to bring the event back to Charlotte, even after the playoff race was shifted from the Roval back to the oval for the first time since 2017.

As for this weekend, however, all focus is on the season's second crown jewel event as everybody aims to get back to at least some semblance of normalcy following the tragic passing of Kyle Busch.

23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick took the pole position for Sunday's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval by way of NASCAR's qualifying metric, as Saturday's qualifying session was rained out. Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs was awarded P2.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along with our Coca-Cola 600 race updates from Charlotte.

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Race updates

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Coca-Cola 600 Stage 1 results

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Coca-Cola 600 Stage 2 results

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Full Coca-Cola 600 results

Full point standings following the Coca-Cola 600 can be found here.

Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled to host the next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Live coverage of the Cracker Barrel 400 is set to be provided by Amazon Prime Video beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31.