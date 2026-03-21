Darlington NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after lineup change

Race number six on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, which is also scheduled to host the opening race of the new-look "Chase" playoffs in September.

The egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval is a four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) intermediate track, meaning that NASCAR is set to use its standard qualifying format to determine the 37-car starting lineup for Sunday's 297-lap race.

Each of the 37 drivers on the Goodyear 400 entry list is set to make a single-lap attempt during the single-car qualifying session, and those speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup; there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is for superspeedway races, and there is no second qualifying lap like there is for short track races.

The qualifying order for Sunday afternoon's race was determined by the two-variable metric that NASCAR has used since the 2025 season.

This formula, which can be found in more detail here, replaced the more complicated formula that was used by NASCAR from 2020 to 2024, and it factors in each car's finish in the most recent race as well as its position in the owner standings.

The only change to the entry list since this past weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the fact that Garage 66 are set to field the No. 66 Ford for the first time since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Timmy Hill is set to make his first start of the 2026 season.

Here's a look at the full qualifying order ahead of Saturday afternoon's qualifying session.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Darlington

Order Driver 1 Timmy Hill, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 2 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 3 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 4 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 5 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 6 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 8 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 9 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 10 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 13 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 16 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 18 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 19 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 21 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 23 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 25 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 26 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 27 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 28 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 29 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 30 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 32 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 33 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 34 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 35 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Goodyear 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Darlington Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 22. If you have not yet started a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss it!