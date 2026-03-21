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Darlington NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after lineup change

Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday.
ByAsher Fair|
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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, NASCAR
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, NASCAR | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Race number six on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, which is also scheduled to host the opening race of the new-look "Chase" playoffs in September.

The egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval is a four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) intermediate track, meaning that NASCAR is set to use its standard qualifying format to determine the 37-car starting lineup for Sunday's 297-lap race.

Each of the 37 drivers on the Goodyear 400 entry list is set to make a single-lap attempt during the single-car qualifying session, and those speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup; there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is for superspeedway races, and there is no second qualifying lap like there is for short track races.

The qualifying order for Sunday afternoon's race was determined by the two-variable metric that NASCAR has used since the 2025 season.

This formula, which can be found in more detail here, replaced the more complicated formula that was used by NASCAR from 2020 to 2024, and it factors in each car's finish in the most recent race as well as its position in the owner standings.

The only change to the entry list since this past weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the fact that Garage 66 are set to field the No. 66 Ford for the first time since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Timmy Hill is set to make his first start of the 2026 season.

Here's a look at the full qualifying order ahead of Saturday afternoon's qualifying session.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Darlington

Order

Driver

1

Timmy Hill, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

2

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

3

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

4

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

5

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

6

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

7

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

10

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

11

Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

14

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

16

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

17

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

19

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

22

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

25

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

27

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

28

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

29

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

30

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

32

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

33

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

35

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

36

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Goodyear 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Darlington Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 22. If you have not yet started a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss it!

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