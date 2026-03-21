Darlington NASCAR Cup qualifying, full order after lineup change

Race number six on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, which is also scheduled to host the opening race of the new-look "Chase" playoffs in September.
The egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval is a four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) intermediate track, meaning that NASCAR is set to use its standard qualifying format to determine the 37-car starting lineup for Sunday's 297-lap race.
Each of the 37 drivers on the Goodyear 400 entry list is set to make a single-lap attempt during the single-car qualifying session, and those speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup; there is no second round shootout for the pole position like there is for superspeedway races, and there is no second qualifying lap like there is for short track races.
The qualifying order for Sunday afternoon's race was determined by the two-variable metric that NASCAR has used since the 2025 season.
This formula, which can be found in more detail here, replaced the more complicated formula that was used by NASCAR from 2020 to 2024, and it factors in each car's finish in the most recent race as well as its position in the owner standings.
The only change to the entry list since this past weekend's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the fact that Garage 66 are set to field the No. 66 Ford for the first time since the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Timmy Hill is set to make his first start of the 2026 season.
Here's a look at the full qualifying order ahead of Saturday afternoon's qualifying session.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order at Darlington
Order
Driver
1
Timmy Hill, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
2
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
3
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
4
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
6
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
10
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
11
Justin Allgaier, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
14
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
16
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
21
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
25
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
27
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
28
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
29
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
30
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
32
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
33
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
35
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
36
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The Goodyear 400 is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Darlington Raceway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 22. If you have not yet started a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss it!