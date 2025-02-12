Daytona 500 qualifying not being broadcast on Fox

The first official qualifying session of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night at Daytona International Speedway ahead of Sunday afternoon's 67th running of the Daytona 500.

Each of the 45 drivers on the entry list for Sunday's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Daytona International Speedway is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt.

The fastest two drivers are set to secure the front row for the "Great American Race", while the remainder of the qualifying results are set to solidify the starting lineups for Thursday night's two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at the high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval.

Additionally, the fastest two of the nine drivers of non-chartered (open) cars are set to lock themselves into the Daytona 500 field, leaving seven to battle for the final two open spots in the two Duel races.

But unlike the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium two weekends ago, and unlike the Daytona 500 itself, Wednesday night's single-car qualifying session will not be shown live on Fox.

Daytona 500 qualifying set to be shown on Fox Sports 1

The two Duel races are set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 as well. Fox is then set to take over for the first three points races of the 2025 season, including the Daytona 500 as well as the upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas.

Fox Sports 1 is then set to air nine of the final 10 races on Fox's portion of the 2025 broadcast schedule, including the next six. The lone exception is the race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27.

The 2025 season is set to see the introduction of two new broadcast partners: Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports. Each is set to be responsible for five consecutive races after Fox's portion of the schedule wraps up.

NBC is still set to conclude the season, but with 14 races instead of the usual 20. Just four of those 14 races are set to be shown on NBC; the other 10 are set to be shown on USA Network.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 12 for the live broadcast of Daytona 500 qualifying, and tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13 for the live broadcast of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Don't miss the Daytona 500 itself on Sunday, February 16, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.