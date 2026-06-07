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Denny Hamlin not the only NASCAR Cup driver penalized before Michigan race

Several drivers are set to drop to the rear of the field to start Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Michigan International Speedway, FireKeepers Casino 400, NASCAR
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Michigan International Speedway, FireKeepers Casino 400, NASCAR | Photo by Brett Farmer/Getty Images

After Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, it was announced that he would have to drop to the rear of the field to start the race due to the fact that the team fixed damage caused underneath the No. 11 Toyota by a flat tire in practice.

Hamlin was initially set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane to start the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval, but he won't start 37th (last) now, as several other drivers are set to drop to the rear as well.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones, Team Penske's Austin Cindric, and Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry are also set to drop to the rear. They had been slated to start eighth, ninth, 10th, 31st, and 37th, respectively.

Bell and Jones had been set to line up on the outside lane, so they are set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane and start 34th and 36th, respectively.

Hamlin is set to drop to the rear, but to row 16, rather than row 19, as Byron, Cindric, and Berry are set to line up behind him in 33rd, 35th, and 37th, respectively. Berry had been slated to start at the back anyway after not turning a qualifying lap.

Notably, Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, who qualified second, is set to start first, even though he will not get lane choice and is set to roll off on the outside of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, who is set to start on the inside of the front row after qualifying third.

Here's an updated look at how the 37 drivers in the field are set to line up to take the green flag.

Updated NASCAR Cup lineup at Michigan

Order

Driver

1

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

2

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

9

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

11

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

12

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

13

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

14

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

15

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

16

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

19

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

20

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

21

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

23

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

24

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

25

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

28

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

29

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32

J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

33

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

35

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

36

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

37

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video for live coverage of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway.

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