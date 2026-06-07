Denny Hamlin not the only NASCAR Cup driver penalized before Michigan race

After Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, it was announced that he would have to drop to the rear of the field to start the race due to the fact that the team fixed damage caused underneath the No. 11 Toyota by a flat tire in practice.

Hamlin was initially set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane to start the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval, but he won't start 37th (last) now, as several other drivers are set to drop to the rear as well.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones, Team Penske's Austin Cindric, and Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry are also set to drop to the rear. They had been slated to start eighth, ninth, 10th, 31st, and 37th, respectively.

Bell and Jones had been set to line up on the outside lane, so they are set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane and start 34th and 36th, respectively.

Hamlin is set to drop to the rear, but to row 16, rather than row 19, as Byron, Cindric, and Berry are set to line up behind him in 33rd, 35th, and 37th, respectively. Berry had been slated to start at the back anyway after not turning a qualifying lap.

Notably, Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, who qualified second, is set to start first, even though he will not get lane choice and is set to roll off on the outside of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, who is set to start on the inside of the front row after qualifying third.

Here's an updated look at how the 37 drivers in the field are set to line up to take the green flag.

Updated NASCAR Cup lineup at Michigan

Order Driver 1 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 9 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 10 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 11 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 12 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 13 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 14 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 15 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 16 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 21 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 23 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 24 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 25 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 28 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 29 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 31 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 32 J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 33 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 35 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 36 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 37 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video for live coverage of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway.