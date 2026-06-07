Denny Hamlin not the only NASCAR Cup driver penalized before Michigan race

After Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, it was announced that he would have to drop to the rear of the field to start the race due to the fact that the team fixed damage caused underneath the No. 11 Toyota by a flat tire in practice.
Hamlin was initially set to drop to the tail end of the inside lane to start the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval, but he won't start 37th (last) now, as several other drivers are set to drop to the rear as well.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones, Team Penske's Austin Cindric, and Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry are also set to drop to the rear. They had been slated to start eighth, ninth, 10th, 31st, and 37th, respectively.
Bell and Jones had been set to line up on the outside lane, so they are set to drop to the tail end of the outside lane and start 34th and 36th, respectively.
Hamlin is set to drop to the rear, but to row 16, rather than row 19, as Byron, Cindric, and Berry are set to line up behind him in 33rd, 35th, and 37th, respectively. Berry had been slated to start at the back anyway after not turning a qualifying lap.
Notably, Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, who qualified second, is set to start first, even though he will not get lane choice and is set to roll off on the outside of 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, who is set to start on the inside of the front row after qualifying third.
Here's an updated look at how the 37 drivers in the field are set to line up to take the green flag.
Updated NASCAR Cup lineup at Michigan
Order
Driver
1
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
9
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
10
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
11
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
12
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
13
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
16
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
20
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
23
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
24
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
28
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
29
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
33
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
35
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
36
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
37
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Tune in to Amazon Prime Video for live coverage of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway.
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