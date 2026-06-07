Michigan NASCAR qualifying: Full FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

For the first time in more than a month, a proper NASCAR Cup Series oval qualifying session took place at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday. There was finally no rainout, and finally no resorting to the qualifying metric to set the starting lineup.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval by recording a top lap speed of 195.117 miles per hour in his No. 11 Toyota.

Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, whom he beat to the top spot by 0.018 seconds, it set to start on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 77 Chevrolet.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below, with the big one being Hamlin set to drop to the rear due to unapproved adjustments, resulting in 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick sharing the front row with Hocevar.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Michigan

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 11 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 13 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 15 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 16 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 18 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 19 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 20 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 25 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 26 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 27 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 28 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 29 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 31 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 32 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 34 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 35 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 37 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Michigan International Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7. Don't miss any of the action from the only two-mile oval on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar!