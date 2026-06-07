Michigan NASCAR qualifying: Full FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

For the first time in more than a month, a proper NASCAR Cup Series oval qualifying session took place at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday. There was finally no rainout, and finally no resorting to the qualifying metric to set the starting lineup.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval by recording a top lap speed of 195.117 miles per hour in his No. 11 Toyota.
Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, whom he beat to the top spot by 0.018 seconds, it set to start on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 77 Chevrolet.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below, with the big one being Hamlin set to drop to the rear due to unapproved adjustments, resulting in 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick sharing the front row with Hocevar.
Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Michigan
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
13
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
14
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
15
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
16
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
19
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
20
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
24
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
25
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
27
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
28
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
32
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
34
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
37
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
The FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Michigan International Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7. Don't miss any of the action from the only two-mile oval on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar!