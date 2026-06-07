Skip to main content
Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Michigan NASCAR qualifying: Full FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

The starting lineup is set for Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, the FireKeepers Casino 400.
ByAsher Fair|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR | Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

For the first time in more than a month, a proper NASCAR Cup Series oval qualifying session took place at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday. There was finally no rainout, and finally no resorting to the qualifying metric to set the starting lineup.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin took the pole position for Sunday's 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval by recording a top lap speed of 195.117 miles per hour in his No. 11 Toyota.

Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, whom he beat to the top spot by 0.018 seconds, it set to start on the front row behind the wheel of his No. 77 Chevrolet.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Note that pre-race penalties are not factored into the chart below, with the big one being Hamlin set to drop to the rear due to unapproved adjustments, resulting in 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick sharing the front row with Hocevar.

Full NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Michigan

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

13

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

14

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

16

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

19

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

20

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

24

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

25

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

26

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

28

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

32

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

34

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36

J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

37

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Michigan International Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 7. Don't miss any of the action from the only two-mile oval on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar!

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Home/NASCAR Cup Series