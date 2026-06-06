NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Michigan

Even at two miles in length, Michigan International Speedway is considered an intermediate oval, so NASCAR's standard oval qualifying format is set to be utilized on Saturday to set the starting lineup for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400.

Saturday's qualifying session is set to be a single-car qualifying session, with each driver allowed one single timed qualifying lap. With no second round, those speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup.

The full qualifying order was set by the qualifying formula, which NASCAR has used since 2025. The current two-variable metric replaced the four-variable metric that was in place from 2020 to 2024.

Follow along with our FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying updates from the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) oval in Brooklyn, Michigan.

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Michigan

1 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

11 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

13 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

16 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

19 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

20 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

22 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

23 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

24 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

25 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

26 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

27 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

28 - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

29 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

30 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

31 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

32 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

34 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

37 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Michigan International Speedway is set to host the FireKeepers Casino 400 this Sunday, June 7, with Amazon Prime Video's live coverage set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss the lone NASCAR Cup Series race of the year on a two-mile oval!