NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, full starting lineup at Michigan

Even at two miles in length, Michigan International Speedway is considered an intermediate oval, so NASCAR's standard oval qualifying format is set to be utilized on Saturday to set the starting lineup for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400.
Saturday's qualifying session is set to be a single-car qualifying session, with each driver allowed one single timed qualifying lap. With no second round, those speeds are set to determine the full starting lineup.
The full qualifying order was set by the qualifying formula, which NASCAR has used since 2025. The current two-variable metric replaced the four-variable metric that was in place from 2020 to 2024.
Follow along with our FireKeepers Casino 400 qualifying updates from the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) oval in Brooklyn, Michigan.
NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Michigan
1 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11 - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
13 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
15 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
16 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
19 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
20 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
23 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
24 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
25 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
27 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
28 - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
32 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
34 - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36 - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
37 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Michigan International Speedway is set to host the FireKeepers Casino 400 this Sunday, June 7, with Amazon Prime Video's live coverage set to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. Don't miss the lone NASCAR Cup Series race of the year on a two-mile oval!