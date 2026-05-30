Detroit qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

It will be a tough act to follow for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, given the excitement of the 110th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this past Sunday.

That said, this 100-lap race around the nine-turn, 1.645-mile (2.647-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Detroit, Michigan has tended to produce quite a bit of chaos since it was added to the schedule in 2023, after the series moved back downtown following a lengthy stint on Belle Isle.

What has been consistent about Detroit, however, is that the race winners tend to start up front, even though nobody has won from the front row since Alex Palou won the inaugural race from pole in 2023. Scott Dixon won from fifth in 2024, and Kyle Kirkwood won from third in 2025. These three races produced an average of nine lead changes each.

IndyCar is once again set to utilize its standard road and street course qualifying format for the first and second rounds before utilizing a single-car qualifying session for the Firestone Fast Six. That approach debuted on the streets of Arlington, Texas in mid-March and was later added for all subsequent street course qualifying sessions.

How crucial will qualifying be this weekend in a season that has thus far seen just one race won from beyond row two of the grid, but only one race won from pole?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from the streets of Detroit.

Detroit IndyCar qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results

1 - Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



2 - Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



3 - Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



4 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



5 - Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



6 - Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



7 - Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



8 - Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



9 - Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



10 - Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



11 - Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



12 - Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Detroit IndyCar qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results

1 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



2 - Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



3 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



4 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda



5 - Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



6 - Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



7 - Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



8 - Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



9 - Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet



10 - Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



11 - Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



12 - Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Detroit IndyCar qualifying: Round 2 results

1 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



2 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda



3 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda



4 - Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



5 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



6 - Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



7 - Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



8 - Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda



9 - Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet



10 - Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda



11 - Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



12 - Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Detroit IndyCar qualifying: Firestone Fast Six results

1 - Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda

3 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

4 - Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

5 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

6 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

Full Detroit IndyCar starting lineup

Starting position Driver 1 Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda 3 Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 4 Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda 7 Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 8 Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 9 Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 10 Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda 11 Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 12 Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 13 Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 14 Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 15 Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 16 Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 17 Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 18 Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 19 Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 20 Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 21 Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 22 Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 23 Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 24 Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 25 David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix from the streets of Detroit starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don’t miss any of the action from the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season's eighth race!