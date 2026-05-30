Detroit qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

It will be a tough act to follow for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, given the excitement of the 110th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this past Sunday.
That said, this 100-lap race around the nine-turn, 1.645-mile (2.647-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Detroit, Michigan has tended to produce quite a bit of chaos since it was added to the schedule in 2023, after the series moved back downtown following a lengthy stint on Belle Isle.
What has been consistent about Detroit, however, is that the race winners tend to start up front, even though nobody has won from the front row since Alex Palou won the inaugural race from pole in 2023. Scott Dixon won from fifth in 2024, and Kyle Kirkwood won from third in 2025. These three races produced an average of nine lead changes each.
IndyCar is once again set to utilize its standard road and street course qualifying format for the first and second rounds before utilizing a single-car qualifying session for the Firestone Fast Six. That approach debuted on the streets of Arlington, Texas in mid-March and was later added for all subsequent street course qualifying sessions.
How crucial will qualifying be this weekend in a season that has thus far seen just one race won from beyond row two of the grid, but only one race won from pole?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates from the streets of Detroit.
Detroit IndyCar qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results
1 - Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
2 - Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
3 - Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
4 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
5 - Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6 - Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
7 - Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8 - Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
9 - Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10 - Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
11 - Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
12 - Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Detroit IndyCar qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results
1 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
2 - Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
3 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
4 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda
5 - Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
6 - Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
7 - Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
8 - Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
9 - Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
10 - Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
11 - Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
12 - Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Detroit IndyCar qualifying: Round 2 results
1 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
2 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda
3 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
4 - Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
5 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
6 - Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
7 - Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8 - Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
9 - Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
10 - Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
11 - Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
12 - Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Detroit IndyCar qualifying: Firestone Fast Six results
1 - Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2 - Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda
3 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
4 - Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
5 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
6 - Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
Full Detroit IndyCar starting lineup
Starting position
Driver
1
Alex Palou, No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2
Will Power, No. 26 Andretti Global Honda
3
Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
4
Scott Dixon, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
5
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
6
Kyle Kirkwood, No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
7
Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8
Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
9
Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
10
Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
11
Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
12
Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
13
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
14
Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
15
Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
16
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
17
Kyffin Simpson, No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
18
Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
19
Caio Collet, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
20
Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
21
Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
22
Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
23
Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
24
Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
25
David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix from the streets of Detroit starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don’t miss any of the action from the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season's eighth race!