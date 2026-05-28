Dystany Spurlock replacement confirmed for Nashville NASCAR race

Dystany Spurlock aimed to make history at Watkins Glen International by becoming the first African American woman to compete in a NASCAR national series. Earlier this year, she also debuted in both the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East, running two races and recording one top 10 finish in each.

But that history had to wait, as she was unable to qualify the No. 69 MBM Motorsports Toyota for the Craftsman Truck Series road course race in Watkins Glen, New York.

She did get the chance to compete at Dover Motor Speedway the following weekend (in the No. 69 Ford, not the No. 69 Toyota), and while her race ended in a wreck, it still marked the achievement of a lifelong dream for the 34-year-old Richmond, Virginia native.

Dystany Spurlock replacement confirmed for Nashville

Carl Long's team did not field the No. 69 truck in this past weekend's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but they are set to field it again this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. Spurlock, however, will not be behind the wheel, and she does not currently have any additional starts lined up for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Jonathan Shafer is set to take her place at Nashville. He attempted to qualify for the race at Rockingham Speedway in early April but was unable to do so. He has not competed in a Truck Series race since 2023, when he ran three races for On Point Motorsports. One of those starts took place at Nashville, where he recorded a career-high 24th place finish.

The No. 69 truck was also driven by Tyler Tomassi at Daytona International Speedway and EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) to start the year, although he did not qualify at Daytona. He placed 29th in Atlanta. Derek White ran the inaugural street race in St. Petersburg, Florida, but he did not finish as a result of a fuel pump issue.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Allegiance 200 this Friday, May 29, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from Nashville Superspeedway!