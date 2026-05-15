Shane van Gisbergen replacement confirmed for Dover NASCAR race

Shane van Gisbergen, like his two Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup Series teammates, pulled triple duty across the three national series this past weekend at Watkins Glen International, and like Connor Zilisch, he managed to secure a victory.

SVG won the Cup race, and his eighth and third place finishes in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series races, respectively, made him the best performer across the board.

But SVG is set to focus only on this weekend's Cup Series All-Star Race.

Shane van Gisbergen replacement confirmed for Dover

While van Gisbergen's No. 4 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet is not entered in this weekend's Truck Series race, JR Motorsports are once again set to enter the No. 9 Chevrolet in the O'Reilly Series race. And Ross Chastain, the other Trackhouse Racing Cup driver, is set to replace SVG behind the wheel.

Chastain drove the No. 32 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing at Watkins Glen and finished fourth. It was his third start in the No. 32 car and fifth overall in the O'Reilly Series this year.

This weekend is set to mark his second appearance in the No. 9 Chevrolet, as he finished 14th place at Darlington Raceway in March. He is the only one of the three Trackhouse Racing drivers who is set to compete in more than just this weekend's Cup race.

As for SVG, who won the O'Reilly Series race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in early March, he is expected to return to the series later in the season behind the wheel of the No. 9 car, but the details have not yet been confirmed.

Chastain is set to be back in the No. 32 car at Sonoma Raceway in late June.

The CW Network is set to provide live coverage of the BetRivers 200 from Dover Motor Speedway starting at 4:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 16. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of this weekend's O'Reilly Series action from the "Monster Mile"!