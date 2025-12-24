Early 2026 Daytona 500 favorite slides as NASCAR season nears

DraftKings Sportsbook's betting odds to win this coming February's season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway have shifted a number of times since the NASCAR Cup Series offseason began just over a month and a half ago.

From the get-go, Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano were listed as co-favorites to win the 68th running of the "Great American Race", and they were later joined by teammate Austin Cindric, even ahead of two-time reigning race winner William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports.

However, things have changed again over the weekend, and with just over seven weeks to go until qualifying, Cindric is no longer listed as one of the favorites. In fact, his odds haven't just shifted; he has dropped a bit down the order, as he is no longer even listed third behind Blaney and Logano.

Austin Cindric no longer a Daytona 500 favorite

Blaney and Logano are still listed at +1000, but the 2022 race winner, who nearly won it again in 2025 to break one of Richard Petty's long-standing Daytona records, is now listed at +1200.

Byron, who had been listed at +1200, has moved up slightly and now finds himself at +1100. No driver has ever won the Daytona 500 three years in a row.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are listed closely behind at +1400, followed by RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, who is expected to be back in time for the race after breaking his right leg, and Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, the only active three-time winner, at +1600.

Rounding out the top 10 at +1800 are Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell.

Full Daytona 500 betting odds can be found here and are always subject to change.

The 68th annual Daytona 500 is set to be shown live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 15, 2026.