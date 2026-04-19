F1's car struggles will persist into 2027, and they might even get worse

Teams have been preparing for the 2026 Formula 1 season since as early as 2024, with plans formulating slowly over time. The active aero and modifications in energy deployment between the battery and internal combustion engine have been a challenge for teams to successfully engineer.

Teams such as Mercedes, Ferrari, Alpine, and Haas have made significant strides forward after a challenging ground effect era. Meanwhile, the newer active aero era has led to teams such as Red Bull, McLaren, Aston Martin, and Williams taking a step back.

Given how difficult the first few races have been for almost every team on the grid, the current energy breakdown between the battery and ICE is clearly hindering the racing product.

Drivers are limited in pushing the car to the absolute limit, which is the whole reason why Formula 1 is considered the pinnacle of motorsport.

The lack of success may extend into 2027

Lando Norris and McLaren, for example, still have faith in the current regulations and are staying completely focused on developing the MCL40 to its maximum capabilities.

Typically, teams start to shift their focus away from their current car and begin to concentrate on the car for the following season as the year progresses. However, McLaren plan to continue their season in hopes of catching up to Ferrari and Mercedes.

But the ongoing difficulties teams have faced may persist beyond just this season. Regulations may be altered yet again at some point soon, but if modifications are more substantial than initially expected, it could lead to another period of focused development and potential struggle.

There is no guarantee that teams will fully figure out the current regulations as they are. Couple that with starting development on their 2027 cars a little later than usual, and things could be just as bad as they are now, if not worse.

A shortened timeline could see additional teams starting off the season with more severe issues once preseason testing comes around, and the overall quality of racing could be as low as it has been to start 2026 as well.

The many issues posed by the current regulations could see their impacts bleed over into 2027, even with adjustments. The best and simplest solutions to fixing the state of Formula 1 would be to reduce battery usage and increase ICE output and fuel flow.