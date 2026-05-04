Formula 1 changes Miami results, for the second straight day

One day after Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto was stripped of his 11th place finish in the sprint race at Miami International Autodrome, Formula 1 has made a results adjustment to the Miami Grand Prix itself.

And unlike the Bortoleto disqualification, which came about due to a technical infraction, this post-race results change actually impacted both the driver and constructor standings.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was called to the stewards for three potential offenses resulting from his spin and wall contact on the final lap of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix, as he attempted to get back around McLaren's Oscar Piastri for P3.

He was noted for driving a damaged car in an unsafe condition, leaving the track and gaining an advantage on more than one occasion, and his aggression during his battle with Mercedes' George Russell.

The race concluded with Leclerc in P6, but the stewards ultimately gave him a 20-second penalty, which would have been a drive through penalty had it actually been handed out during the 57-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) Miami Gardens, Florida street circuit.

The official reason for the penalty was that Leclerc left the track "on several occasions without a justifiable reason". The 20-second penalty dropped him from sixth to eighth place, moving teammate Lewis Hamilton up to sixth and Alpine's Franco Colapinto up to seventh.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was also given a five-second penalty for crossing the pit lane exit line after his pit stop, but because of Leclerc's penalty, Verstappen's penalty did not actually change his result. He remained scored in P5.

Here are the updated Miami Grand Prix results.

Miami Grand Prix results

Rank Driver 1 Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes 2 Lando Norris, McLaren 3 Oscar Piastri, McLaren 4 George Russell, Mercedes 5 Max Verstappen, Red Bull 6 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari 7 Franco Colapinto, Alpine 8 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 9 Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams 10 Alex Albon, Williams 11 Ollie Bearman, Haas 12 Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi 13 Esteban Ocon, Haas 14 Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls 15 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin 16 Sergio Perez, Cadillac 17 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 18 Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac 19 Nico Hulkenberg, Audi 20 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls 21 Pierre Gasly, Alpine 22 Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

Full updated driver and constructor standings can be found here.

The Canadian Grand Prix is the next race on the Formula 1 schedule, and it scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 24. Apple TV's live coverage from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is set to begin at 3:55 p.m. ET.