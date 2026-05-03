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Formula 1 changes Miami results shortly after the race ends

The results of the Miami Formula 1 sprint race were adjusted as a result of a post-race disqualification.
ByAsher Fair|
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Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1
Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 | Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

After placing 11th in Saturday's sprint race at Miami International Autodrome, Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto was disqualified and thus excluded from the results over a technical breach.

The violation was related to engine intake air pressure. His car was discovered to have exceeded the maximum limit of 4.8 barA, which breaches Article C5.3.2 of the FIA F1 Technical Regulations.

Due to the exclusion, Bortoleto was effectively scored 22nd of 22 drivers in the 19-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

While the disqualification did promote each of the nine drivers who finished behind him in the race, plus the two who didn't start, by one position, it notably had no effect on the driver standings or the constructor standings.

Only the top eight drivers score points in sprint races, and quite frankly, even had the P11 finish come in a Grand Prix, it still would not have resulted in a change to the standings, since Grands Prix result in only 10 point scorers.

McLaren's Lando Norris won the sprint race from pole and collected eight points. Points decrease by one point per position from P1 through P8 in sprint events.

Here's a full look at the sprint race results, following the disqualification.

Updated Miami sprint race results

Rank

Driver

1

Lando Norris, McLaren

2

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4

George Russell, Mercedes

5

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

7

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

8

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

9

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

10

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

11

Esteban Ocon, Haas

12

Ollie Bearman, Haas

13

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

14

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

15

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

16

Sergio Perez, Cadillac

17

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18

Alex Albon, Williams

19

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

NC

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

NC

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

DQ

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Bortoleto is also set to start last on the 22-car grid in Sunday's 57-lap Miami Grand Prix. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Sunday's 57-lap Miami Grand Prix has since been moved up from 4:00 p.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET due to threat of bad weather. Apple TV is still set to provide live coverage.

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