Miami F1 qualifying, full Miami Grand Prix starting lineup

After an unexpected five-week hiatus due to the cancelations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, Formula 1 is scheduled to get back into action with the 2026 season's fourth race, the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome.

Despite the tight nature of the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, no Miami Grand Prix winner has come from the front row since the Miami Grand Prix was added to the calendar in 2022.

The average starting position for the eventual race winner has been an uncharacteristically low 5.25.

Additionally, no Miami sprint race winner has gone on to win the Grand Prix in the same year, although the Miami sprint race was only added to the calendar in 2024. McLaren's Lando Norris took pole for Saturday's 19-lap sprint race, and he won from pole.

Who will take pole for Sunday's 57-lap race, and how much will it matter come race day?

Follow along with our live Miami Grand Prix qualifying updates from Miami International Autodrome.

Miami Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

17 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls



18 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



19 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac



21 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac



22 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Miami Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi



12 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



13 - Ollie Bearman, Haas



14 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



15 - Esteban Ocon, Haas



16 - Alex Albon, Williams

Miami Grand Prix F1 qualifying: Q3 results

1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4 - Lando Norris, McLaren

5 - George Russell, Mercedes

6 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

9 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

10 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Full Miami Grand Prix starting lineup

1 - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4 - Lando Norris, McLaren

5 - George Russell, Mercedes

6 - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

7 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8 - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

9 - Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

10 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11 - Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

12 - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

13 - Ollie Bearman, Haas

14 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

15 - Esteban Ocon, Haas

16 - Alex Albon, Williams

17 - Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

18 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

19 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20 - Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21 - Sergio Perez, Cadillac

22 - Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

The Miami Grand Prix is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Miami International Autodrome beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 3.