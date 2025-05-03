Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix not being shown live on ESPN

ESPN opened up the 2025 Formula 1 season, the final season of its current broadcast deal, by airing three consecutive races before ESPN2 took over for the Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit last month.

ESPN2 had also been slated to show the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Easter Sunday, but a late change saw that race moved to ESPN. Had it not been moved back to ESPN, ESPN would have been slated to go nearly two months without a race.

But as has been the case since it was added to the schedule in 2022, the Miami Grand Prix will not be shown live from Miami International Autodrome on ESPN or ESPN2.

Miami Grand Prix not on ESPN or ESPN2

This 57-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, where McLaren's Lando Norris secured his first career victory last May, is the first of three upcoming races set to be shown live on ABC.

Also set to be shown live on ABC are the Monaco Grand Prix from Circuit de Monaco on Sunday, May 25 and the Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday, June 15.

The broadcast schedule has only been confirmed through the 24-race season's 14th race, the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, on Sunday, August 3. The 10 races after the summer break do not yet have confirmed channels.

But as we saw in Jeddah, even "confirmed" channels remain subject to change. As of now, four of the next nine races are set to be shown live on ESPN, and two are set to be shown live on ESPN2.

ESPN2's next scheduled race is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola Circuit on Sunday, May 18, and ESPN's is the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, June 1.

Tune in to ABC at 3:55 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 4 for the live broadcast of the Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome. If you have not yet had the chance to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss any of the action!