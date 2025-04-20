Saudi Arabian Grand Prix no longer being shown live on ESPN2

Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the fifth of a record-tying 24 races on the 2025 Formula 1 schedule, had been slated to become the second race in a row broadcast live on ESPN2 after ESPN opened up the season with three consecutive races.

Starting with last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit, there were no more races set to be shown on ESPN until early June's Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the ninth race on the calendar.

But late in the week, it was confirmed that Sunday's 50-lap race around the 27-turn, 3.837-mile (6.175-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia had been moved from ESPN2 to ESPN.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix moved off of ESPN2

As of now, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is the final race set to be shown live on ESPN until the Spanish Grand Prix, with two races set for ABC and another one set for ESPN2 in between, but as we saw this week, this remains subject to change.

Television channels have only been confirmed through early August's Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, race number 14 on the calendar, as it is. Including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, five of the next 10 races are set to be shown on ESPN, while ABC is set to air three and ESPN2 is set to air two.

The 2025 season is the final season of the ESPN's Formula 1 media rights deal in the United States, a deal which was agreed to in 2022 and is valued at approximately $90 million per year. ESPN has held the broadcast rights for the series since 2018, and Sky Sports' award-winning coverage is presented.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took the pole position for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with a stellar lap in Q3 on Saturday. He is the race's only two-time winner, having won it in both 2022 and 2024. He won from pole last year after winning from fourth on the grid in 2022.

The track was added to the calendar in 2021.

Tune in to ESPN at 12:55 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Jeddah Corniche Circuit.