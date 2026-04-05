Why Formula 1's 'new' championship will not begin in Miami

The start of the 2026 Formula 1 regulations has been tumultuous from the beginning of preseason testing. Teams have been facing numerous issues related to software bugs and engine failures through three Grand Prix weekends.

Drivers are not too pleased either, as for most of them, the style of driving is considered "yo-yoing", rather than racing. Lando Norris recently raised concerns regarding his battery being deployed against his will, which has been a shared frustration throughout the grid.

With the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix having been canceled due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, teams have gotten a five-week break between the Japanese Grand Prix in late March and the Miami Grand Prix in early May.

This break is giving hope to teams like Ferrari, as Fred Vasseur is under the impression that multiple teams will make strides with further testing and upgrades. The Ferrari team boss may also be hinting at the Scuderia potentially closing the gap to Mercedes.

A "new championship" will be starting in Miami, according to Vasseur.

That may not be the case.

Five weeks off is a long period of time within the scope of the Formula 1 season, even longer than the annual summer break. Given the many issues that teams have faced, all 11 teams will be looking to make improvements in battery deployment, engine software, and even car weight, if applicable.

However, such developments are based on the current regulations as written. The anticipation is that regulations will be modified accordingly in the coming weeks to improve safety and make racing feel more natural. Oliver Bearman’s crash in Suzuka has only pushed the need for change even further.

But once changes are made, teams will still be lacking the data they need for optimal performance under newer regulations, even if the modifications are minor. Despite the time off, it will take some time for teams to grow accustomed to optimal development plans.

As a result, a "new" championship may not start in Miami next month, but rather at some point between the Canadian Grand Prix and the Austrian Grand Prix, when there could be real potential for a change in the current pecking order. Vasseur’s Miami vision may not come true, but the next few weeks can still be pivotal with regard to how the rest of the 2026 season turns out.