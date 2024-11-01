Formula 1: No more races being broadcast on ABC in 2024
By Asher Fair
There are four races remaining on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule, including this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix (more commonly known as the Brazilian Grand Prix) at Interlagos Circuit to wrap up the season's second tripleheader. The season is also set to conclude with a tripleheader beginning in a few weeks.
Unlike this past Sunday afternoon's Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, this coming Sunday's 71-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set to be shown on ESPN2, not ABC.
The Mexico City Grand Prix was the fifth and final race on the 2024 schedule shown on ABC.
All remaining Formula 1 races on ESPN or ESPN2
Four of the five races on ABC this year were the races contested in North America, starting with the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in May. The lone exception was May's Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco.
ABC's portion of the broadcast schedule also included the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in June as well as the first two races of the current tripleheader: the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas and the aforementioned Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Three of the season's final four races are set to be shown on ESPN2, which is responsible for seven total races this year. ESPN2 has not aired a race since the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in early July.
The remaining ESPN2 races include the Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit on Sunday, December 1 and the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 8.
The lone exception is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is the 12th and final race on ESPN's portion of the schedule. That race is scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Sunday, November 24 to kick off the season-ending tripleheader. ESPN has not aired a race since the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit in September.
It must be noted that, whether a Grand Prix is shown on ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2, live Sky Sports coverage is presented commercial-free by Mercedes-Benz in the United States.
