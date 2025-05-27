Formula 1 off-track incidents spark abrupt change in FIA focus

Both Jack Doohan and Yuki Tsunoda faced quite a lot of online abuse and targeted harassment during the recent Formula 1 race weekend in Imola.

Comments about Tsunoda, who recently replaced Liam Lawson at Red Bull, were largely related to his big crash during qualifying. Additionally, the recently replaced former Alpine driver, Jack Doohan, found himself in the middle of a fake media story circulating the internet.

Many fans directing the hateful comments were Argentine and fans of Franco Colapinto, and the Alpine driver had to get them to calm down. The incident was so severe that the FIA’s president needed to get involved, even though the fake news story was not directly addressed.

Though Mohammed Ben Sulayem released a statement in support of Tsunoda and Colapinto, the spotlight shifted to a big issue that must be addressed further. While it is a tricky situation to handle, steps can certainly be taken to safeguard against another similar incident.

The FIA could partner with social media companies

Much of the hate directed toward drivers is through comments and direct messages on Instagram and Twitter, more so on the former. Given how serious this issue has become, the FIA could partner with Meta to quickly control incidents.

Social media companies can easily control their platforms and accordingly restrict accounts. Perhaps in the future, they can instantly restrict any account from placing comments under a driver’s post or even sending them messages. Those who engage in these hateful comments could also have sanctions placed on their accounts.

Another possible avenue could also be exploring police involvement. Every social media account is tied to a particular person, and charges can easily be pressed against that person for online harassment. While difficult to enforce, it could be a possibility.

The FIA and Formula 1 consist of several powerful people around the world, and there are steps to take in combating online abuse directed at drivers. Such a delicate situation will take time to resolve, and a potential solution could be implemented by the start of next season.