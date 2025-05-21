Formula 1's unsung hero not getting nearly enough credit

When Aston Martin opened the 2023 Formula 1 season on a very strong note, the belief was that they would be a challenger to the top teams for years to come. However, that momentum was rather short-lived, and they have turned into one of the slowest teams on the grid.

The 2025 season has not gone according to plan, and the team seem to have their full focus on 2026, with Adrian Newey taking the helm on the car’s design. Lawrence Stroll is not writing off this season yet, as the team’s recent upgrades have made them much quicker.

While Fernando Alonso is considered the team’s lead driver, to the point where many have called for Lance Stroll to be replaced, the opposite has transpired seven races into the season. The two-time world champion is yet to earn a single point, while Stroll has earned all 14 of the team’s points, putting them in P7 in the constructor standings.

Stroll’s efforts should not go unnoticed

For several years, Lance Stroll has been known as someone who only has a seat because of his father. Though it may be true, Stroll has had his moments of brilliance. What he is doing for Aston Martin this year is no different. Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, and Nico Hulkenberg are the only drivers on the grid to have scored 100% of their team’s points thus far.

Fans may continue to downplay Stroll’s performance, but it is worth noting that Alonso has zero points in the same car. So the Canadian driver is the only reason Aston Martin are not in last place in the standings.

If things continue like this for the two Aston Martin drivers into the summer, surely Stroll will get more credit. Outperforming a former world champion is never an easy task, and being the sole provider for a team truly goes to show one’s value.

Regardless of how people view Lance Stroll, he is quietly putting in a spectacular season whilst still keeping Aston Martin in the hunt for a P6 finish in the constructor championship.