The Red Bull junior not named Arvid Lindblad who could move up to F1 in 2026

The Red Bull junior program has produced numerous successful drivers over the years. Racing Bulls have a lineup this season featuring two drivers who started in that program, Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar.

Heading into 2026, the potential exit of Max Verstappen would open doors to another class of Red Bull juniors graduating into Formula 1. At this point, Arvid Lindblad will likely be in F1 regardless of the Dutch driver’s status.

In the event that the four-time world champion decides to leave Red Bull for Mercedes, however, Laurent Mekies would be forced to bring another one of the team's junior drivers into F1. At the moment, there are multiple potential candidates in Formula 2, but there is one clear favorite.

Pepe Marti would be the next man up

Coming into the 2025 season, Pepe Marti was believed to be the favorite over Lindblad for a seat in F1. While his results to open the F2 season supported that for the first few races, the British driver then proceeded to outperform Marti over the next several races.

The Spanish driver has been struggling with consistency this season, but the good moments he has on track have shown what he is capable of. The talent is there, and Mekies may have no other option, given the fact that several free agent F1 drivers have been linked to a seat at Cadillac.

Marti may have some help, given the fact that he is a part of Fernando Alonso’s management company. That company includes Gabriel Bortoleto, who has proven his worth as a rookie this season with Sauber. This good reputation can be the final push he needs for serious consideration.

Mekies may opt to go for in-house youth, given the transition period the team would enter if Verstappen leaves. The firing of Christian Horner has started a new era at the Red Bull family, and results won't be expected to be as high as they have been over the last few seasons. The circumstances may play into the hands of Marti as he looks to achieve his lifelong goal.