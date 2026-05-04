Formula 1 standings update after Miami results change

As a result of a post-race 20-second penalty, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has been dropped from P6 to P8 in the Miami Grand Prix results.
While Formula 1's full disqualification of Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto from P11 in the previous day's sprint race at Miami International Autodrome did not result in any changes to the driver or constructor standings, Leclerc's two-position drop did.
Teammate Lewis Hamilton moved up from seventh to sixth, while Alpine's Franco Colapinto moved up from eighth to seventh. They each gained two points, while Leclerc lost four, meaning that Ferrari lost two and Alpine gained two.
Here's a look at the updated standings following the 22-race 2026 season's fourth Grand Prix.
Formula 1 driver standings
Rank
Driver
Points
Gap
1
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
100
0
2
George Russell, Mercedes
80
-20
3
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
59
-41
4
Lando Norris, McLaren
51
-49
4
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
51
-49
6
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
43
-57
7
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
26
-74
8
Ollie Bearman, Haas
17
-83
9
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
16
-84
10
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10
-90
11
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
7
-93
12
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
4
-96
12
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
4
-96
12
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull
4
-96
15
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
2
-98
16
Alex Albon, Williams
1
-99
16
Esteban Ocon, Haas
1
-99
Formula 1 constructor standings
Rank
Team
Points
Gap
1
Mercedes
180
0
2
Ferrari
110
-70
3
McLaren
94
-86
4
Red Bull
30
-150
5
Alpine
23
-157
6
Haas
18
-162
7
Racing Bulls
14
-166
8
Williams
5
-175
9
Audi
2
-178
The fifth race on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule is the Canadian Grand Prix, which is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.