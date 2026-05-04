Formula 1 standings update after Miami results change

As a result of a post-race 20-second penalty, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has been dropped from P6 to P8 in the Miami Grand Prix results.

While Formula 1's full disqualification of Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto from P11 in the previous day's sprint race at Miami International Autodrome did not result in any changes to the driver or constructor standings, Leclerc's two-position drop did.

Teammate Lewis Hamilton moved up from seventh to sixth, while Alpine's Franco Colapinto moved up from eighth to seventh. They each gained two points, while Leclerc lost four, meaning that Ferrari lost two and Alpine gained two.

Here's a look at the updated standings following the 22-race 2026 season's fourth Grand Prix.

Formula 1 driver standings

Rank Driver Points Gap 1 Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes 100 0 2 George Russell, Mercedes 80 -20 3 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 59 -41 4 Lando Norris, McLaren 51 -49 4 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari 51 -49 6 Oscar Piastri, McLaren 43 -57 7 Max Verstappen, Red Bull 26 -74 8 Ollie Bearman, Haas 17 -83 9 Pierre Gasly, Alpine 16 -84 10 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls 10 -90 11 Franco Colapinto, Alpine 7 -93 12 Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams 4 -96 12 Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls 4 -96 12 Isack Hadjar, Red Bull 4 -96 15 Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi 2 -98 16 Alex Albon, Williams 1 -99 16 Esteban Ocon, Haas 1 -99

Formula 1 constructor standings

Rank Team Points Gap 1 Mercedes 180 0 2 Ferrari 110 -70 3 McLaren 94 -86 4 Red Bull 30 -150 5 Alpine 23 -157 6 Haas 18 -162 7 Racing Bulls 14 -166 8 Williams 5 -175 9 Audi 2 -178

The fifth race on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule is the Canadian Grand Prix, which is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.