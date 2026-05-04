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Formula 1 standings update after Miami results change

Formula 1's post-race Miami Grand Prix results change affected both the driver and constructor standings.
ByAsher Fair|
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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 | Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

As a result of a post-race 20-second penalty, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has been dropped from P6 to P8 in the Miami Grand Prix results.

While Formula 1's full disqualification of Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto from P11 in the previous day's sprint race at Miami International Autodrome did not result in any changes to the driver or constructor standings, Leclerc's two-position drop did.

Teammate Lewis Hamilton moved up from seventh to sixth, while Alpine's Franco Colapinto moved up from eighth to seventh. They each gained two points, while Leclerc lost four, meaning that Ferrari lost two and Alpine gained two.

Here's a look at the updated standings following the 22-race 2026 season's fourth Grand Prix.

Formula 1 driver standings

Rank

Driver

Points

Gap

1

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

100

0

2

George Russell, Mercedes

80

-20

3

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

59

-41

4

Lando Norris, McLaren

51

-49

4

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

51

-49

6

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

43

-57

7

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

26

-74

8

Ollie Bearman, Haas

17

-83

9

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

16

-84

10

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10

-90

11

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

7

-93

12

Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

4

-96

12

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

4

-96

12

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

4

-96

15

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

2

-98

16

Alex Albon, Williams

1

-99

16

Esteban Ocon, Haas

1

-99

Formula 1 constructor standings

Rank

Team

Points

Gap

1

Mercedes

180

0

2

Ferrari

110

-70

3

McLaren

94

-86

4

Red Bull

30

-150

5

Alpine

23

-157

6

Haas

18

-162

7

Racing Bulls

14

-166

8

Williams

5

-175

9

Audi

2

-178

The fifth race on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule is the Canadian Grand Prix, which is set to be shown live on Apple TV from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.

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