Fox Sports 2 loses NASCAR Clash coverage from Bowman Gray

The initial plan was for Saturday to feature Cook Out Clash practice and qualifying from Bowman Gray Stadium, followed by four 25-lap heat races around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval. Saturday's action was set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1.

But the snowstorm resulted in a change in plans. The heat races were canceled, and the practice and qualifying sessions were pushed back to Sunday. With that, Fox Sports 2 was set to air those sessions live, before Fox was still scheduled to take over for the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier and then the 200-lap main event. Fox Sports 1 was wiped off the broadcast schedule completely.

Then all of Sunday's action was pushed back to Monday. Fox Sports 2 was still set to provide live coverage of practice and qualifying, and Fox was still set to be responsible for the Last Chance Qualifier and the main race itself.

Then all of Monday's action was pushed back another two days to Wednesday.

And now Fox Sports 2 won't be responsible for airing any of it.

Practice and qualifying (groups and qualifying order available here), which are set to be slightly modified from the original format as a result of the multiple postponements, are now set to be shown live exclusively on the Fox Sports app beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Fox is still set to air both the Last Chance Qualifier and the Clash itself, with coverage set for 4:30 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. ET, respectively.

Mike Joy is set to kick off his 26th season as lead announcer, and Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick are set to join him to begin their sixth and third seasons, respectively, as analysts.

As has been the case all week, the schedule remains subject to change, which is only fitting after a 2025 season which saw a total of 96 NASCAR national series races contested without a single postponement.

At least 2026 is still without a rainout. For now.

The fastest 20 drivers in qualifying are set to lock themselves into the Clash, and the top two (of the remaining 18) drivers in the Last Chance Qualifier are set to do the same. The 23rd and final spot in the Clash starting lineup is set to be awarded to the highest finisher in the 2025 point standings, among the 16 drivers not yet locked in. A total of 15 drivers will fail to qualify for the main event.

