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Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup if NASCAR Cup qualifying is canceled

Rain may not be forecast for Saturday, but we're not taking our chances, given how many NASCAR Cup Series oval qualifying sessions have been canceled this year.
ByAsher Fair|
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Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series
Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series | Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

According to AccuWeather, there is a very low percentage chance of rain when NASCAR Cup Series qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon for Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But on top of the fact that the weather in the Midwest is generally unpredictable, there have already been five Cup Series oval qualifying sessions rained out this year, including the one seven days ago at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

So just to be safe, we're going to take a look at the provisional starting lineup for Sunday's 160-lap race if qualifying does indeed get rained out at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.

When qualifying is canceled, the starting lineups are set via the qualifying metric, which is generally used to determine qualifying orders. The qualifying order is simply reversed in the event that qualifying is canceled.

The metric has been much less complicated since the start of the 2025 season, when NASCAR reduced it to just two variables: owner standings and most recent race result.

Here's what Sunday afternoon's Brickyard 400 starting lineup would look like in the off chance that qualifying does get rained out on Saturday.

Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup if NASCAR qualifying is canceled

Order

Driver

1

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

5

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

7

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

10

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

11

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

13

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

17

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

19

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

21

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

23

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

25

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

27

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

29

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

30

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

31

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

32

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

33

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

36

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

37

Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota

38

B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

39

Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

TNT's live coverage of the Brickyard 400 is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 26. Don't miss any of the action from the fifth and final race on this year's NASCAR Cup Series In-Season Challenge schedule!

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