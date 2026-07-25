Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup if NASCAR Cup qualifying is canceled

According to AccuWeather, there is a very low percentage chance of rain when NASCAR Cup Series qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon for Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
But on top of the fact that the weather in the Midwest is generally unpredictable, there have already been five Cup Series oval qualifying sessions rained out this year, including the one seven days ago at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
So just to be safe, we're going to take a look at the provisional starting lineup for Sunday's 160-lap race if qualifying does indeed get rained out at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.
When qualifying is canceled, the starting lineups are set via the qualifying metric, which is generally used to determine qualifying orders. The qualifying order is simply reversed in the event that qualifying is canceled.
The metric has been much less complicated since the start of the 2025 season, when NASCAR reduced it to just two variables: owner standings and most recent race result.
Here's what Sunday afternoon's Brickyard 400 starting lineup would look like in the off chance that qualifying does get rained out on Saturday.
Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup if NASCAR qualifying is canceled
Order
Driver
1
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
5
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
7
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
10
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
13
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
17
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
19
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
21
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
23
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
25
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
27
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
31
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
32
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
33
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
36
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
37
Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota
38
B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
39
Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
TNT's live coverage of the Brickyard 400 is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 26. Don't miss any of the action from the fifth and final race on this year's NASCAR Cup Series In-Season Challenge schedule!
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