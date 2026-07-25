Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup if NASCAR Cup qualifying is canceled

According to AccuWeather, there is a very low percentage chance of rain when NASCAR Cup Series qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon for Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But on top of the fact that the weather in the Midwest is generally unpredictable, there have already been five Cup Series oval qualifying sessions rained out this year, including the one seven days ago at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

So just to be safe, we're going to take a look at the provisional starting lineup for Sunday's 160-lap race if qualifying does indeed get rained out at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval.

When qualifying is canceled, the starting lineups are set via the qualifying metric, which is generally used to determine qualifying orders. The qualifying order is simply reversed in the event that qualifying is canceled.

The metric has been much less complicated since the start of the 2025 season, when NASCAR reduced it to just two variables: owner standings and most recent race result.

Here's what Sunday afternoon's Brickyard 400 starting lineup would look like in the off chance that qualifying does get rained out on Saturday.

Full Brickyard 400 starting lineup if NASCAR qualifying is canceled

Order Driver 1 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 5 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 7 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 8 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 10 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 11 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 13 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 15 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 17 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 19 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 21 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 22 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 26 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 30 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 31 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 35 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 36 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 37 Corey Heim, No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota 38 B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 39 Casey Mears, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

TNT's live coverage of the Brickyard 400 is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 26. Don't miss any of the action from the fifth and final race on this year's NASCAR Cup Series In-Season Challenge schedule!