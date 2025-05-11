Full NASCAR Cup Series race results from Kansas Speedway

It will take a lot for this year's AdventHealth 400 to live up to last year's spring race at Kansas Speedway, which produced the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history between Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and RFK Racing's Chris Buescher.

Ironically, Larson took the pole position for Sunday's 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval in Saturday's qualifying session, and Buescher is set to start beside him on the front row.

A full starting lineup can be found here.

Notably, none of the six most recent Kansas races have been won by a front row starter. Larson is the most recent driver to win at the track from the front row when he won from pole in October 2021.

Follow along with our race updates from the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas, specifically the results from the first two stages.

NASCAR at Kansas: Full Stage 1 results

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



6th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



7th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



8th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



9th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



10th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR at Kansas: Full Stage 2 results

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

4th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

NASCAR at Kansas: Full AdventHealth 400 results

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the next race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, which is the exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. That race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!

The next points races on the schedule is the Coca-Cola 600, which is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 25. Amazon Prime Video is one of two new broadcast partners, the other being TNT Sports, as a part of the new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal NASCAR agreed to.