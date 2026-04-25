Full NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega, if Cup qualifying is canceled

Factoring in the uniqueness of qualifying for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and the fact that qualifying for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) was rained out, NASCAR has yet to run a traditional superspeedway qualifying session this year.

It might not happen this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, either.

Single-car qualifying for Sunday's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, but The Weather Channel is calling for showers and even some thunderstorms throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Should qualifying be rained out, the same metric that is used to determine the qualifying order would determine the full 40-car starting lineup for Sunday's race, albeit in reverse order.

That metric is a two-variable metric which NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season, as the replacement for the far more complicated four-variable formula that had been in place since 2020.

A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.

Notably, there are 41 cars on the entry list, and only 40 can compete, meaning one will fail to qualify. The No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Casey Mears, is the only one of the five non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list that has not officially competed in a race this year, so it would be the one car that ultimately fails to qualify if qualifying is washed out.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for the Jack Link's 500, in the event that qualifying cannot happen on Saturday.

NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega if there's no qualifying

Order Driver 1 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford 7 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford 11 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford 12 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford 14 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford 16 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 23 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 24 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford 26 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 27 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 28 A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 31 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 34 Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 35 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 36 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 37 Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 38 Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford 39 Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 40 Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Fox is set to provide live coverage of Sunday afternoon's Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from the high banks of NASCAR's biggest oval!