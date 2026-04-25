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Full NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega, if Cup qualifying is canceled

The weather forecast is not particularly promising for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
ByAsher Fair|
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Riley Herbst, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR
Riley Herbst, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR | Jason Allen-Imagn Images

Factoring in the uniqueness of qualifying for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and the fact that qualifying for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) was rained out, NASCAR has yet to run a traditional superspeedway qualifying session this year.

It might not happen this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, either.

Single-car qualifying for Sunday's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, but The Weather Channel is calling for showers and even some thunderstorms throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Should qualifying be rained out, the same metric that is used to determine the qualifying order would determine the full 40-car starting lineup for Sunday's race, albeit in reverse order.

That metric is a two-variable metric which NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season, as the replacement for the far more complicated four-variable formula that had been in place since 2020.

A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.

Notably, there are 41 cars on the entry list, and only 40 can compete, meaning one will fail to qualify. The No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Casey Mears, is the only one of the five non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list that has not officially competed in a race this year, so it would be the one car that ultimately fails to qualify if qualifying is washed out.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup for the Jack Link's 500, in the event that qualifying cannot happen on Saturday.

NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega if there's no qualifying

Order

Driver

1

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

2

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

5

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

7

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

9

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

11

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

12

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

16

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17

Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

18

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19

Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

23

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

24

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

25

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

26

Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

27

Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

28

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

29

Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

33

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

34

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

35

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

37

Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

38

Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

39

Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

40

Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Fox is set to provide live coverage of Sunday afternoon's Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from the high banks of NASCAR's biggest oval!

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