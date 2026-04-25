Full NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega, if Cup qualifying is canceled

Factoring in the uniqueness of qualifying for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and the fact that qualifying for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season's second race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta Motor Speedway) was rained out, NASCAR has yet to run a traditional superspeedway qualifying session this year.
It might not happen this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, either.
Single-car qualifying for Sunday's 188-lap Jack Link's 500 around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, but The Weather Channel is calling for showers and even some thunderstorms throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
Should qualifying be rained out, the same metric that is used to determine the qualifying order would determine the full 40-car starting lineup for Sunday's race, albeit in reverse order.
That metric is a two-variable metric which NASCAR introduced ahead of the 2025 season, as the replacement for the far more complicated four-variable formula that had been in place since 2020.
A full breakdown of the current formula can be found here.
Notably, there are 41 cars on the entry list, and only 40 can compete, meaning one will fail to qualify. The No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, which is set to be driven by Casey Mears, is the only one of the five non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list that has not officially competed in a race this year, so it would be the one car that ultimately fails to qualify if qualifying is washed out.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup for the Jack Link's 500, in the event that qualifying cannot happen on Saturday.
NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega if there's no qualifying
Order
Driver
1
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
2
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
5
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
7
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
11
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
12
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
14
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
16
Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17
Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
18
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19
Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
23
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
24
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
26
Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27
Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
28
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29
Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31
Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32
Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
33
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
34
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
35
Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
37
Jesse Love, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
38
Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
39
Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
40
Daniel Dye, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Fox is set to provide live coverage of Sunday afternoon's Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action from the high banks of NASCAR's biggest oval!